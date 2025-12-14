Where was Home for Christmas Season 3 filmed? All filming locations revealed

Image:Netflix

Netflix’s Norwegian romantic TV series Hjem til jul (Home for Christmas) season 3 features Ida Elise Broch as Johanne. She is having a love-life crisis and is struggling with being single again in her 30s. Season 3 premiered on December 12, 2025, picking up five years after season 2, which came out in 2020.

After breaking up with her boyfriend Jonas, Johanne is back to square one, with no one to be with on Christmas Eve.

When her colleagues at the hospital nickname her the “Gold Monk” (the one who has not had sex for more than a year), she starts her journey to find love again. But as the synopsis teases: Will she have the courage to fall in love once more?

Also, she promised to host a Christmas Eve dinner this season, but complications arise when she struggles to navigate her feelings among Erik, Bo, and eventually Jonas.

The synopsis of Home for Christmas season 3 reads,

“Johanne is now 35. Months have passed since her breakup with Jonas. She doesn’t have a boyfriend but keeps herself busy to avoid feeling lonely. She helps her siblings, takes care of her lonely father, and has taken on a new leadership position at work. As she throws herself back into the dating scene, she starts to realise it’s not quite the same as it used to be. Or is it Johanne who has changed? The breakup with Jonas was tough, and bubbling beneath the surface lies the big question: Will she dare to love again?”

Filming locations of Home for Christmas season 3

Since this is a Christmas holiday movie, the perfect backdrop for the show’s scenes had to be a snowy place. The production team filmed across three seasons in Norway, Oslo, and its surrounding towns, Røros and Moss.

The magical winter holiday vibe and the chaos of Johanne’s life in the city streets are captured across these locations.

According to reports by Moviedelic, the show’s director, Per-Olav Sørensen, wanted a town that felt like a Christmas fairy tale, and Røros was the perfect match for it to be depicted onscreen.

According to reports by 4filming, the principal photography began in late 2024 and early 2025, shooting in the peak winter season, to bring the real traditional Norwegian look that fits holiday stories.

Specifically, not mentioned as a filming spot for the Home for Christmas season 3, but Kjerkgata Street in Røros is the main shopping street, often featured in the series.

Alongside, stores and restaurants like Frost Røros, Lille Røros, and Kaffestuggu (Bergmannsgata 18) appeared in many episodes.

Oslo also acted as a calm neighborhood to bring in the Christmas vibes along the streets, surrounded by wooden houses and snowy paths.

According to reports by Moviedelic, the pink house where Johanne lived was originally at Normannsgata 21B, built in 1889.

For the third season, the creators extended their filming locations and added Moss to their list for scenic coastal shots. For the “small-town winter life,” Oslo was chosen to shoot the indoor scenes, and just like the previous two seasons, Røros and Oslo remained the main filming locations for the third season as well.

Home for Christmas season 3 is now available to stream on Netflix with all episodes dropped at once on December 12, 2025.