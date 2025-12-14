Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd Davis welcomes second baby with husband Zach Davis after fertility struggles

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd Davis (Image via Instagram/@cheynotshy)

Cheyenne Floyd Davis, star of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, welcomed her third child on Wednesday, December 10.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ new born is her second baby with her husband Zach Davis after son Ace, 4. In addition to that, Cheyenne's daughter Ryder, 8, whom she shares with her ex Cory Wharton, has become a big sister.

On Instagram, the pair made the announcement of the birth with a video of the baby and a blue heart emoji.

The video, which is to the Kanye West's God Is song, shows the very first moments of the baby being born. Cheyenne and Zach announced their pregnancy after a season which was their fertility ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌journey.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne and Zach Davis expand their family following a fertility journey

Pregnancy announcement and fertility journey

At​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the end of the Teen Mom season finale, Cheyenne announced her pregnancy.

She said that she found out about the pregnancy after two positive tests, only four days before she was going to start fertility treatments with Zach.

The two of them had already talked about adoption and fertility choices in their interviews and on their ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌podcast.

On Think Loud Crew, Cheyenne explained that they had considered adopting when Ace was closer to Ryder's age, specifically focusing on an older child. She noted that the statistics for a black male over the age of a baby being adopted are very low and that they had discussed "adopting" a child between the ages of seven and 15.

Besides​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ that, she talked about how the circumstances, the age, and the condition of the case could affect the time for the adoption process to be finalized, which might be only a few years.

They decided to prepare their home for the new member of the family before the arrival by purchasing a bigger house with a spare ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌bedroom.

Sharing the news on social media

Cheyenne posted on Instagram on May 23, 2025 a video cradling her baby bump alongside her family before the birth. She captioned the post,

"And when we had nothing left to give, we surrendered it all to God. We told Him we couldn’t carry it anymore — and He answered. Not in our timing, but in His. This little life is proof that even in the waiting, even in the heartbreak, miracles are still being written."

The post included the baby's birthday and a blue heart emoji. The announcement highlighted the couple's experience with fertility struggles, which was also documented on the television show.

Challenges during the fertility process

​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​The latest season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter followed Cheyenne and Zach as they talked about the hard times they had while trying to get pregnant.

While talking to her husband Zach about her feelings, Cheyenne said that they had to get "help" to address the challenges they were facing. She added that both wanted to maintain a healthy marriage and emphasized the need to be transparent and open with each other rather than shutting down.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ couple talked about using fertility treatments and adoption before they decided what to do about having children.

Cheyenne made it clear that their choice to have more children was a decision based on keeping their marriage strong and ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌healthy.

She explained that they were not at a point of bringing a baby into "fix" their marriage and that they wanted their marriage to remain strong and healthy for themselves and their children.

Cheyenne​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ now has three children, as her new baby is joining Ace and Ryder.

