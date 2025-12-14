The creator of Shrinking season 3 confirms the return of Michael J. Fox and his 'full-fledged' role in the show

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Actor Michael J. Fox smiles during the ‘Back to the Future’ reunion at MegaCon Orlando 2024 at Orange County Convention Center on February 01, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Shrinking has quickly become one of Apple TV’s most heartfelt and emotionally layered comedies, blending sharp humor with grounded explorations of grief, identity, and healing. Created by Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence, and Brett Goldstein, the series follows therapist Jimmy Laird (Segel) as he abandons traditional rules and begins confronting clients, and himself, with unfiltered honesty.

As the series heads into season 3, Shrinking is once again expanding its scope. Co-creator Bill Lawrence has now confirmed one of the most anticipated returns in recent TV memory: Michael J. Fox will join the new season in a major guest role. After announcing early in 2020 that declining health from Parkinson’s disease had prompted him to retire from acting, Fox’s re-emergence marks a powerful and meaningful comeback.

For a show already exploring Parkinson’s through Harrison Ford’s character Paul, Fox’s arrival adds emotional depth and cultural significance, and Lawrence promises this isn’t a cameo, but a multi-episode arc featuring a “full-fledged character” with the actor’s signature comedic precision.

Michael J. Fox’s expanded role and what his return means for Shrinking Season 3

Michael J. Fox’s involvement in Shrinking season 3 marks one of the most significant casting developments in the show’s history. After publicly stepping away from acting due to the progression of his Parkinson’s disease, Fox surprised fans earlier this year by agreeing to join the series in a guest-starring capacity.

While speaking with TVLine, Lawrence revealed that Fox mentioned missing the experience of acting, which immediately opened the door for a meaningful collaboration. Lawrence explained:

“He made the mistake of saying out loud in front of me at a social event over the summer that he kind of missed acting. Unsurprisingly, we live in a world dealing with Parkinson's, and for Mike to be able to play a full-fledged character with that condition, I just thought it was fascinating and super cool to watch. He still has ridiculous comic timing, and people will see that as soon as the trailer comes out.”

Lawrence also emphasized that Fox will not be playing himself. Instead, he steps into a fully formed role that intersects naturally with the show’s existing storylines—particularly Paul’s worsening Parkinson’s arc, which became a central emotional thread in season 2. With the finale closing on Paul’s heartfelt monologue about mortality and legacy, the writers found an organic opening to introduce a character who could deepen the show’s exploration of illness, identity, humor, and resilience.

Fox’s appearance spans multiple episodes, adding both poignancy and levity. His legendary comedic timing, shown across Family Ties, Spin City, and countless guest roles, remains intact.

What is Shrinking Season 3 all about?

Season 3 of Shrinking premieres on January 28, 2026, kicking off an 11-episode run airing weekly through April 8. Production wrapped in July 2025, just months after the Los Angeles wildfires, with filming primarily centered in Pasadena. The core ensemble returns—Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller, and Ted McGinley, alongside recurring favorites like Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, and Cobie Smulders. Several major cast additions join the new season as well, including Jeff Daniels as Jimmy’s father and Sherry Cola and Isabella Gomez in undisclosed roles.

Thematically, Bill Lawrence revealed that season 1 of Shrinking focused on grief, season 2 on forgiveness, and season 3 centers on moving forward. That evolution mirrors the characters’ journeys, Jimmy progressing in his emotional recovery, Paul navigating his illness with increasing vulnerability, and the ensemble shifting into new phases of their personal lives.

Jason Segel has spoken at length about how the third season represents a meaningful turning point for both the show and himself as a performer. Reflecting on his early career, he explained to Variety that he once looked to Michael J. Fox as an example of how to manage an overwhelming workload:

“You would hear these stories about Michael J. Fox doing his show while he’s doing Back to the Future and going from one set to another and sleeping in his trailer. We used to talk about like, ‘Hey, if Michael J. Fox can do this, we can do this!’”

That admiration made Fox’s arrival on set especially emotional for Segel. Even though they do not share many scenes, he said being able to express his gratitude directly felt like a full-circle moment:

“I got to tell him, ‘Hey, I think you got me through a lot of these experiences.’”

Segel also praised Jeff Daniels’ casting as Jimmy’s father, calling it “brilliant,” and spoke about how working with actors like Ford and Daniels continues to reshape his understanding of longevity in the industry. He recalled watching Ford perform Paul’s emotional Parkinson’s monologue in season 2:

“It was the best acting I’ve ever seen… the ethos of what art is — someone performing an act of self-exploration for an audience.”

For viewers looking to catch up before the premiere of the upcoming installment, both the season of the comedy drama series Shrinking are available on Apple TV exclusively.