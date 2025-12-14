Beyond the Gates weekly preview sees Nicole and Carlton’s steamy night, and Ted uncovering Vernon and Sharon’s secret

Cast members RhonniRose Mantilla, Arielle Prepetit, Karla Mosley, Clifton Davis, Tamara Tunie, Daphnee Duplaix, Colby Muhammad, and Brandon Claybon of Beyond The Gates. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

CBS Network and Paramount+’s Beyond The Gates is an American soap opera sitcom that first premiered on February 24, 2025, and was created by Michele Val Jean. The show focuses on the lives of the members of the wealthy African-American Dupree family who live inside the gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates, located in Maryland.

Beyond The Gates focuses on the central themes of familial rivalry, business deals, and romantic relationships, and almost all of its storylines and plot arcs revolve around these.

The weekly preview for the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates from December 15 to December 19, 2025, reveals that things will get very interesting at Fairmont Crest Estates.

The preview reveals that Nicole Dupree Richardson will cross the line with Carlton in the living room of her mansion, and they might get intimate with each other.

Nicole would assert that this is a new and improved version of herself after her divorce from Ted Richardson, her former husband, who cheated on her with Leslie Thomas.

In addition to these developments, at the Garland Memorial Hospital, Ted will run into Leslie and hear from her that Vernon Dupree, the patriarch of the Dupree family, has been having an affair with Sharon, who is a member of the girl band, Articulettes.

However, the plot will also hint that Vernon has potentially just been taking singing lessons from Sharon to surprise his wife, Anita Dupree.

In the upcoming week’s episodes of CBS Network and Paramount+’s Beyond The Gates from December 15 to December 19, 2025, things will get interesting for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates.

The weekly preview of the upcoming episodes reveals that Nicole Richardson will dance in her living room with Carlton, whom she had previously been attracted to. They would find themselves feeling attracted to each other, and soon they would also end up kissing and might get physically intimate with each other.

However, while they engage in an affair, Nicole’s current relationship with Doctor Kial Rollins would hang in the balance. While she spends time with Carlton, Nicole would assert that this is a new and improved version of herself.

Meanwhile, Ted Richardson will run into Leslie Thomas, the woman with whom he had previously engaged in an affair while being married to Nicole, at the Garland Memorial Hospital. He would find out from her that Vernon Dupree has been allegedly engaging in an affair with Sharon, a member of the Articulettes girl band, with Anita Dupree.

Sharon, Tracy, and Anita will also have an Articulettes reunion. The storyline and the plot will also hint at the fact that he had only been receiving singing lessons from Sharon to surprise his wife, Anita.

In addition to these developments, Hayley Hamilton will meet Lynette Wise, a character from her past, at Bill Hamilton’s law firm office. Lynette will also be seen hugging Randy Parker and adding some layers to the ongoing storyline.

Stay tuned for more updates.