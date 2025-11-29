Beyond the Gates: Complete list of comings and goings in November 2025

Darryl W Handy and Jon Lindstrom of Beyond the Gates [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © CBS]

The month of November 2025 saw some resettlements on Beyond the Gates as the storyline moved on to surprising twists. This called for the return of some unexpected characters on the show, while some others continued to add to the plot. Jon Lindstrom, Jasmine Burke and Arle Michel returned to the screen for vital arcs.

A look back at Beyond the Gates’ episodes in November 2025 showed Eva and Leslie making peace with their past as the latter continued to plot against her rivals. While Leslie’s plan to ruin Vernon failed, Eva found new love in Izaiah. At the same time, Kat’s dislike for Eva increased manifold to take her to new lows and she apprised Ted about the same.

Elsewhere, the soap saw Andre and Dani’s relationship growing deeper as Dani helped Andre with vital decisions. However, Ashley and Derek broke up after months of indecision. The Beyond the Gates storyline also saw Hayley trying to do away with Bill, but she continued to lie about her actions.

Beyond the Gates: All returns in November 2025

Jasmine Burke as June

Tyrell and Samantha’s biological mother, June, played by Jasmine Burke, has been part of the soap since April 2025. Recently, Burke’s June was seen again as she visited the Dupree mansion. She was overwhelmed to meet Anita.

Later, June and Smitty had a deep conversation on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. They discussed Samantha and Tyrell, her biological children, who are legally adoptive children of Smitty. They seemed to agree on many parenting opinions.

She also joined Smitty, Martin and her children for the Thanksgiving dinner on November 25, 2025.

Arle Michel as Peaches

Leslie Thomas’s surrogate mother, Peaches, made her first appearance on Beyond the Gates in August 2025. The two recently reconciled after years of fallout. As such, Arle Michel’s Peaches made brief appearances over the past few months.

November 20, 2025, saw Peaches again. Since she suffers from a fatal health condition, Ted analysed her issue and suggested options. He enrolled Peaches in an experimental drug program, earning Leslie’s gratitude in return.

Darryl W Handy as Detective Marcel Malone

Another return to the soap’s storyline, Darryl Marcel made his appearance on Monday, November 24, 2025. Although part of the show since March 2025, Marcel had been missing since his early October appearance. The November episode found Elon referring to him before moving on to discuss his son’s predicament.

Later, the episode found Marcel running into Leslie at Uptown. As they started speaking with each other, they found a common ground in their mutual dislike for Jacob. Their interaction soon turned to flirting as Marcel admitted to fighting with his wife all the time. In response, Leslie said that Ted was her “situationship”, leaving her otherwise free for relationships. However, Ted arrived at the location to talk to Leslie while Marcel looked on.

Bonita Brisker as Sharon Winger

Anita’s former Articullette sister, Sharon Winger, was introduced on the Beyond the Gates plot in May 2025. After emotional ups and downs in the show, Sharon, played by Bonita Brisker, returned in November 2025 for some shady connections with Vernon.

While they were seen meeting in Uptown and later in her hotel room, whether Vernon is cheating on Anita with Sharon or the duo is planning a secret performance remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Leslie spotted them together and will try to use the information to her advantage.

Jon Lindstrom as Joey Armstrong

While a central part of the soap, Lindstrom’s Joey appeared intermittently in the recent weeks. By the end of November 2025, the casino owner will be seen planning his vacations as he wants to spend time with his lady love, Vanessa.

Beyond the Gates: Other details about comings and goings

The soap saw Karan Kendrick’s Mona Wilson and Jerri Tubbs’ Jan Morgan get more screen time recently. Since Jan forgave Leslie but Mona did not, the upcoming WinterFest will likely see more drama surrounding the three. Part of the plot for the drama started during their screen time in November 2025.

As per reports from Soap Opera News, two new actors have been roped in to play recurring roles. While Dominique Madison is slated to play Lynette Wise, Chase Gutzmore will play Eugene. However, their airtime remains undisclosed.

Stay tuned to Beyond the Gates to catch the upcoming drama in December as Leslie creates more problems while Kat fails to rein in her negative side.