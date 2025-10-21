What happened on Beyond the Gates today? Recap for October 21, 2025

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

In the October 21, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, some dramatic revelations were made in Fairmont Crest Estate for its residents. Dani Dupree and Vanessa McBride spent time enjoying each other's company over a few drinks at Uptown when they suddenly ran into Hayley Lawson Hamilton and got extremely annoyed.

The two women were also confused and tried to figure out why Randy Parker also went by the name Sammy. Dani questioned Vanessa's decision to be in a romantic relationship with Joey Armstrong, and she got extremely angry and left.

Vanessa went over to Joey to ask for a favor while Hayley sneaked a drug into her husband, Bill Hamilton's, cocktail after getting it from Randy Parker, her cousin, who assured her that a few doses would cause a heart attack for Bill.

Meanwhile, Ridge Forrester from Forrester Creations called Pamela Curtis and proposed that the two of them could together arrange for a photoshoot of Dani and Andre Richardson to promote Forrester Creations’ new fragrance line.

While Andre did not agree to being photographed, Bill’s private investigator, Keegan, whom he had hired to dig up dirt on Andre, found it extremely suspicious that for the last year, Andre had completely stopped appearing in any photographs.

In addition to these developments on the show, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne and her husband, Jacob Hawthorne, ended up finding out that they were not pregnant with a child, and while that made Naomi happy, Jacob seemed devastated.

Everything that happened on the October 21, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the October 21, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree and Vanessa McBride seemed to be enjoying a few drinks with each other and sharing updates on their lives when they ran into Hayley Lawson Hamilton at Uptown.

Both women say Hayley was conversing with the man they knew as both Randy Parker and Sammy. They discussed how he seemed to be using different identities with different people, but concluded that it was because he might have been running from Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner.

Dani went on to question Vanessa regarding her romantic involvement with Joey, and she got extremely angry and stormed off.

Vanessa went over to Joey and asked him to allow her to work on his level, as an equal.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Randy gave his cousin, Hayley, a vial with a drug and informed her that a few doses of this could end up killing Bill Hamilton with a heart attack.

Hayley sneakily slipped some of the potion into Bill’s cocktail right after they got intimate with each other. Over at the casino, Joey questioned Randy about why he had recently gotten close to Hayley.

Randy did not reveal to Joey that he and Hayley were planning on killing Bill and running away with his ten-million-dollar life insurance fortune, and instead said that he and she had been romantically involved.

In addition to these developments on Beyond The Gates, Ridge Forrester called Pamela Curtis and asked her to arrange for a photoshoot with Dani and Andre Richardson for his perfume line, but Andre refused to be on the cover.

Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne found out that she was not pregnant and was happy with the news, but her husband, Jacob Hawthorne, was devastated.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.