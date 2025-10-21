"We just didn't make a press release": Allison Williams opens up about her supposed “secret” wedding to Alexander Dreymon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: Allison Williams attends the "M3GAN 2.0" New York City Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on June 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Allison Williams has cleared speculations on her marriage to Alexander Dreymon. News broke in June 2025 that the actress had married the German actor in 2023, leading to talks that the couple had kept their marriage a secret.



The 37-year-old actress, at the premiere of her movie Regretting You on October 20, 2025, revealed that she wasn’t hiding her marriage to her Horizon Line costar and had been wearing her wedding band to significant events.





Speaking with Entertainment Tonight’s Denny Directo, Williams added that people didn’t understand that she had gotten married. The interview on the red carpet went as follows:

“You and your husband look so amazing on this red carpet tonight. You both are a very handsome couple, I must say. I was surprised and delighted to learn over the summer that you guys got quietly married. Did it feel good now that the news is out there, because you don’t have to hide it anymore?”

Allison Williams responded to the Director, saying:

“We never were hiding or keeping it a secret. We just didn’t make a press release about it.”

Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon’s relationship timeline

The actors met on the set of the Horizon Line movie and reportedly began dating in 2019. They welcomed their son Arlo in November 2021 but didn’t announce his birth until April 2022.

Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of the horror film M3GAN on December 7, 2022. Dreymon announced that he was engaged to Williams when he shared photos from the event on Instagram and referred to the latter as his fiancée:

"Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It’s the ultimate fun scarefest. I’m so proud of my gorgeous fiancée,"

In an October 20, 2025, interview with Interview Magazine, Williams opened up about how she manages work and her family. She stated that she abides by the two-week rule, where she works for a maximum of two weeks away from her family:

"After two weeks, there’s so much to catch up on that it’s impossible, so either they would come to Atlanta, or I’d come home."

