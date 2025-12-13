90 Day Fiancé: Chuck Potthast found bleeding by son in frantic 911 call

Elizabeth and Andrei with Chuck (Image via Instagram/@elizabethcastravet)

90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth Castravet announced the passing of her father, Chuck Potthast, in November 2025, and has since shared with fans her grieving journey. However, on December 12, TMZ reported new details surrounding Chuck’s death, adding another layer to his passing.

TMZ obtained and shared on Friday the audio of the 911 call, in which Chuck’s son could be heard alerting the dispatcher that his father was bleeding in the bathtub and was lying unresponsive.

He went on to add that he feared his father was no longer alive, while sharing that he was bleeding from the chest.

Months before his death, Chuck took to social media to share with his followers that he had undergone an extensive and lengthy surgery to repair a hernia and a collapsed stomach.

However, it remains unknown whether it was connected to his death or played a part in it.

In 2022, Chuck disclosed his glioblastoma diagnosis, as per which, he suffered from an aggressive form of brain cancer. However, he was declared free of cancer.

Late last month, when Elizabeth made a public post, disclosing her father’s death, she did not reveal the cause of death or any details about the circumstances of his passing.

More details on 90 Day Fiancé’s star Chuck Potthast’s son’s 911 call







In the 911 audio clip obtained by TMZ, Chuck’s son could be heard telling the dispatcher that he needed an ambulance “immediately” to his house.

He then shared that he found his father in the bathtub, as he was “bleeding everywhere in his chest.”

When the dispatcher asked Chuck’s son if he knew what had happened to him or if he had seen anything, he replied in the negative, saying he had “no clue” and that he walked in on him in that state.

After sharing that Chuck was 64, the dispatcher asked him if Chuck was awake at the moment, to which he replied:



“No, ma’am. To be honest, he doesn’t look alive, ma’am. I don’t know what to do.”



When the dispatcher asked him if he could manage to get Chuck “flat on his back,” he said that he would try, and added that his father was lying face down in the tub.

While TMZ reported the caller as Chuck’s son, no name was revealed in the news.

What did 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth and her husband Andrei say about Chuck’s death?

After announcing his death on November 23, Elizabeth took to Instagram on December 3, 2025, to share how difficult it had been for her to navigate the holiday season without her father.



“As we step into the holiday season, everything feels bittersweet. We’re grabbing onto any ounce of joy we can. The holidays were my dad’s absolute favorite – nothing made him happier than watching everyone open their presents,” she wrote.



Although she admitted that her heart was “shattered” and she was still “confused by it all,” she looked forward to moving on and finding some semblance of happiness.

On November 25, Andrei took to his social media to speak about his father-in-law’s death, saying that he “meant a lot” to his family. He also noted that the weeks following Chuck’s death had been “incredibly tough” for his family.

That said, Andrei clarified that reports claiming Chuck died from cancer were baseless, adding that he wished to share more about Chuck’s death, but only after his family was prepared for it.

Stay tuned for more updates.