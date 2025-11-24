What did 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth's sister Becky say about their father Chuck Potthast's death? Details explored

Elizabeth and Andrei with Chuck (Image via Instagram/@elizabethcastravet)

On Sunday, November 23, 2025, 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth Castravet took to Instagram to share the news of her father, Chuck Potthast’s passing, revealing that he died two weeks ago after a battle with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

Following her update, her sisters Becky and Jenn (Jaylyn), who have made multiple appearances on the TLC show, also took to Instagram to speak about their father’s death.

Becky uploaded a photograph of herself embracing Chuck and in the caption wrote:



“Two weeks ago on this day my world became distorted into a place I don’t understand. My father Chuck went home to be with The Lord. The pain is still more than I can bare so this is all I can write.”



Co-stars and fans shared their condolences in the comment section under the post, praying for her family during the difficult time.

90 Day Fiancé fame David Toborowsky sympathized with Becky, saying she Chuck was “an amazing man.”

TLC couple Sumit and Jenny also expressed their thoughts as they wrote, “I am so sorry for your loss.” Tiffany Franco added to the comments, sending Becky “my love” and condolences.

90 Day Fiancé: What did Elizabeth’s sister Jenn say about their father’s death?







Elizabeth’s father had been open about his battle with brain cancer, sharing updates with fans of the TLC show.

He had undergone multiple surgeries due to his illness, and in 2022, he revealed that he had been cancer-free for the past five years. However, the cancer reemerged and took a toll on his health.

It was in 2024 that he shared that he had developed hernias, which were related to all the surgeries he had undergone.

He shared an Instagram video that year, explaining the intensity of the hernias, as he noted that his abdominal wall had “completely collapsed.” He ultimately had to undergo an extensive eight-hour surgery for reconstruction.

Although he joked about the situation, saying it gave him a “flat stomach,” the development had further worsened his health.

Ultimately, Chuck died in November 2025. His daughters took to social media two weeks later to speak on his demise.

90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth’s sister, Jenn (Jaylyn), shared her feelings via Instagram Story, in which she wrote:



“I have been processing the passing of my dad for the past two weeks. While I am still not fully ready or prepared to speak about it, other than with my family and closest friends and those who truly knew and loved my dad, I do appreciate everyone reaching out.”



She continued, saying she will publicly address his passing in the near future since she knew “how much he was loved.”

However, at the present moment, she was not ready to do that.



“There are no words that I can form currently to express all who was my dad and all of my emotions I’ve been feeling. Please respect that. I am still processing,” she added.



Jenn expressed that her father’s death was the first time she had to deal with “grief of this magnitude.” She admitted that even after two weeks, it was difficult to accept the news before confessing that the “numbness hasn’t subsided.”

Hoping that she and her family can soon recover, she concluded her message with, “I love you dad.”

Chuck was a recurring figure on the TLC series, quickly gaining popularity among fans. While Elizabeth struggled to manage her tense relationship with her siblings, Chuck stepped forward, trying to keep a balance between them.

Stay tuned for more updates.