Robin Hood season 1 episode 5 ending explained: Did Robin Hood intentionally shoot Priscilla?

Robin Hood season 1 episode 5, titled Go Back To Them, was released on MGM+ on November 23, 2025, immediately following the successful first major heist by Robert and his outlaws. The growing manhunt forces him to make a heartbreaking decision about his loyal followers' future, testing their loyalty to the cause and each other.

The episode is mostly about how the Sheriff of Nottingham reacted badly to the attack on the Bishop of Hereford, which led to a military operation against the criminals across the whole region. To keep his friends safe, Robert decides to break up his group. However, their own problems force them to get back together for a dangerous rescue. In the dramatic climax of the ending, Robert tries to get back at the Sheriff. No, Robin Hood did not mean to shoot Priscilla. He was after the Sheriff of Nottingham.

When Priscilla, the Sheriff's daughter, is accidentally shot, the conflict goes from being a fight between criminals and police to a deeply personal grudge match, which will have very bad results in later episodes.

Robin Hood season 1 episode 5 ending: How does the Manhunt escalate?

After the Bishop of Hereford's attack and robbery, the Sheriff of Nottingham acts strongly due to Robin Hood's growing threat. He asks the earls of Leicester and Warwick, the two most powerful neighboring counties, for help with this growing problem. Despite their longstanding rivalry, the two earls accept the summons and ride to Nottingham. They want to understand the situation and coordinate a military response to Sherwood Forest outlaws. The Earl of Huntingdon attends this crucial meeting. He immediately asks the Sheriff if Robert Locksley was involved in the Bishop's convoy attack.

The Sheriff intentionally denies Robert's involvement and was cautious because Huntingdon would rush into the forest if he knew the man who killed his son. He wants Huntingdon under control to carry out his plan. The Bishop's convoy was looted and several soldiers were killed at Stafford's Mill near the forest, according to the Sheriff.

Capturing the perpetrators is the top priority because they stole a lot of money and murdered. Half the promised payment for Leicester and Warwick soldiers was stolen, causing confusion. The Sheriff promises to pay soon, implying he will recover the stolen funds or pay from his own pocket. Three leaders agree to attack Stafford's Mill with armies from three sides to corner and clear out the outlaws.

Why does Robert Order the disbanding of His Fellowship?

Robert splits the group for safety. He believes they should stay apart to avoid the Sheriff's massive military operation. After hiding in the forest, Robert and his friends treat Henry, the youngest Miller sibling, who is injured and needs Friar Tuck's medical expertise. Robert first advises them to bury most of the money bags under an oak tree for safety.

He claims that spending the money now would draw police attention immediately. He reluctantly lets Spragart use his share to open a tavern. Robert announces his breakup to his loyal friends and followers. He thinks staying together makes them easy prey since the Sheriff is gathering troops from around the area for a big hunting trip.

Friends reluctantly agree. Spragart and Little John go to Nottingham, while the Miller children visit their mother and family in their village. Robert has no family to return to, so he hides in a forest cave like the brave Saxon warrior Eadric. Robert and his friends say goodbye this way. In case of trouble, they'll meet at the oak tree.

What is the actual purpose of Marian’s position in Queen Eleanor’s Court, and what are the political stakes?

Queen Eleanor appointed Marian, a spy, to learn about the Sheriff of Nottingham's plans. We return to Westminster, where Marian learns that an outlaw killed her brother in the forest. Marian doesn't realize her beloved Robert has become an evil Robin Hood. Marian must be there for political reasons, Will Gamewell says. Queen Eleanor wants Prince Richard to succeed Henry II, but Henry II wants Prince John. Eleanor knows the Sheriff and Earls will influence the next king.

As Henry II's cousin, the Sheriff of Nottingham will support John's claim. Nottingham controls the Midlands and links the north and south, making its strategic location crucial. Eleanor must control the Sheriff to rule and ensure Richard takes the throne. Obtaining private information or negative information about him or his family is best. She needs a spy to expose her. Marian speaks all Midlands languages, is related to the Sheriff, and, most importantly, is friendly with his troublesome daughter, Priscilla. Marie was chosen to stay in court to inform Queen Eleanor about the Sheriff and Priscilla.

Incidents compelling the Outlaws' reunion and new recruits

The Sheriff's massive manhunt made the Merry Men's separate journeys unsafe. Robert's attempt to disband the group for safety failed when members ran into trouble. Spragart was reckless in the first incident. After parting, Spragart recklessly spent the stolen gold in a town tavern. Little John followed Spragart and intervened when the Sheriff's men tried to arrest him after seeing the coin. This narrow escape convinced John and Spragart to return to the oak tree for their meeting.



The Miller siblings' betrayal and arrest were worse. Their cousin Isabel's husband betrayed them after returning to their village. Sheriff's soldiers arrested the siblings, tortured them at Nottingham Castle, and sentenced them to death by hanging, burning their family's crop fields. Robert rushed to the village after seeing smoke and was informed by Isabel of the disaster.

Friar Tuck, lonely and missing his friends, returned to the oak tree and found John and Spragart. Robert quickly found his friends and agreed to rescue the Millers, realizing their only defense against the growing tyranny was unity. The rising violence against their allies necessitated coordinated action, which bonded them. Isabel joined the Merry Men after this crucial event, boosting their numbers for the mission.

Execution of the Miller rescue and its unforeseen Consequences

The Miller siblings' rescue at Nottingham's gallows was carefully planned. Robert's determination was fueled by the public stage where his father was executed. Plan steps were coordinated. Robert used a house balcony for arrow cover. Friar Tuck and Spragart pretended to be priests to sneak up on the prisoners and cut the nooses.

In the meantime, Little John burned a nearby tavern, creating a crucial distraction. John freed Milange, a Sheriff-incarcerated former servant, during the chaos. Milange immediately joined the outlaws, helping John open the castle gates while Isabel drove a carriage through town. John and Milange joined the carriage after the Millers, Robert, Tuck, and Spragart, escaping with the group

