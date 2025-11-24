What role does Richard Dormer play on Blue Lights? Everything to know about his character

Richard Dormer (Photo by Getty Images)

Richard Dormer played the role of Sergeant Gerry Cliff, one of Blue Lights’ most beloved figures and a cornerstone of the show’s early storytelling. Introduced in season one as a seasoned PSNI officer at Blackthorn Station, Gerry served as a mentor to new recruits, guiding them through Belfast’s complex policing landscape with sharp instincts and disarming humor.

His dynamic with trainees like Jen Robinson and Tommy Foster highlighted his mix of tough professionalism and deep compassion. Gerry’s arc became central to the narrative when his investigation into the McIntyre crime family led to a fatal confrontation, creating one of the series’ most defining moments.

His death not only shocked viewers but also reshaped the emotional backbone of seasons two and three. Though he was no longer present, his legacy remained woven into the fabric of the show, driving character motivations and strengthening the team’s resolve.

In an interview with the Irish News on April 12, 2024, showrunner, Adam Patterson, said this about the end of Gerry's character,

"EVERYWHERE we go, when people find out who we are, they are like: ‘Oh my God, why did you kill Gerry?!’. When we started to write season one, we knew exactly what Gerry’s fate was going to be, It wasn’t some kind of a whimsical screenwriting idea. And the reason will become quite apparent in season two."

Gerry Cliff's journey on Blue Lights

Gerry Cliff began Blue Lights as one of the most experienced officers at Blackthorn Station. He worked as a steady presence in a team that had recently welcomed several new recruits. From the start, he took on the role of mentor.

He guided Jen Robinson through her early days on the job. He also supported Tommy Foster as the young officer adjusted to the realities of frontline policing in Belfast. Gerry balanced his dry wit with a strong sense of duty, setting a standard for the rookies.

Throughout season one, Gerry became involved in the investigation into the McIntyre crime family. The gang controlled much of the drug trade in West Belfast. Gerry and the rest of the team struggled to gather meaningful evidence because James McIntyre was an MI5 informant.

This connection limited how far the police could go. Gerry remained committed to the case. He continued routine patrols and checked out tips even when the situation grew worse.

In episode five, Gerry and Jen received information about suspicious vehicles with Dublin plates. They followed up on the call. The lead brought them to Sully, who was involved with the McIntyre operation. Gerry saw Sully moving guns.

Moments later, the situation escalated. Sully shot Gerry at close range. Jen reacted quickly and shot Sully, but the damage was done. Gerry died in her arms shortly after, becoming the show’s first major casualty.

His death deeply affected the entire unit. The team entered the final stretch of season one, shaken but determined to bring down the McIntyres. Grace later uncovered a memory card connecting James McIntyre to illegal activity. The evidence allowed the police to arrest James and his wife, Tina, before they could flee under MI5 protection.

Season two picked up one year after Gerry’s death. His absence continued to shape the team. A memorial plaque at the station marked his service. Tommy struggled with the pressure of living up to Gerry’s example.

Jen left the force and pursued a new career as a solicitor, still burdened by the trauma of witnessing his last moments. Gerry’s loss became a shared wound, forging the officers into a closer but more hardened unit, and his impact remained present in every episode that followed.

About Richard Dormer

Richard Dormer, born on November 11, 1969, in Portadown, Northern Ireland, is an actor, playwright, and screenwriter. He trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and launched a career spanning stage, film, and television.

Dormer is best known internationally for his portrayal of Lord Beric Dondarrion in Game of Thrones and Sheriff Dan Anderssen in Fortitude. More recently, he appeared as Gerry Cliff in the Belfast-set cop drama Blue Lights. He remains a prominent figure in contemporary British/Irish acting.

Catch Blue Lights, season 3, on BBC One.