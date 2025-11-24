Did Elijah Wood appear in the latest episode of I Love LA? Details analyzed

Elijah Wood (Image via Getty)

I Love LA episode 4, titled “Upstairses,” explores whether genuine connection is even possible in a city obsessed with clout and transactional relationships. The story unfolds at a chaotic, star-studded party held at the fancy home of Elijah Wood, though not hosted by the Lord of the Rings star himself.

Maia and Tallulah arrive at the scene fresh off their social-media victory over a prison nepo baby who tried to steal Tallulah’s Balenciaga bag. Maia sees the party as the perfect chance to “level up” Tallulah’s influence, while their friend Alani is excited simply to be in the abode of her childhood crush.

While they are informed of the many famous people at the scene, it is noted that Elijah Wood himself is not at the party, as he is not in too such social gatherings. As the party host Quenlin Blackwell arrives, he pulls Tallulah away from the group and instructs the women not to go upstairs. But the women are not among those following rules, and decides to wonder to try their luck at finding Elijah, whom they actually meet.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for I Love LA. Reader’s discretion is advised.

The show is created, written, and showrun by Rachel Sennott, who also stars in the series. The comedy follows a tight-knit friend group in Los Angeles navigating ambition, love, and the pressures of modern life. It premiered in the U.S. on November 2, 2025, airing weekly on HBO and streaming on Max.

Elijah Wood storyline in I Love LA episode 4

Maia and Alani are ultimately successful in their mission to sneak upstairs during a chaotic influencer party. The two women accidentally walk in on Elijah Wood, who is quietly watching The Simpsons alone in his pajamas.

Alani nearly panics from meeting her longtime crush, while Maia sees a chance to connect. Elijah, an introverted and tech-awkward version of himself, has an eccentric rule about not letting people wear outdoor clothes on his bed. While the women sit on the floor at first, Elijah attempts to rectify the situation by offering them some of his spare robes.

Misinterpreting this as an invitation for a threesome, Maia and Alani strip down all their clothes and appear on the bed only wearing the robes. When Elijah realizes the situation, he is horrified. The star laments that no one only ever wants to be his friend, and in his disappointment, sends the women away.

Meanwhile, things do not go great for the other characters as well. Charlie leaves the party with a handsome guy he misreads as gay, only to learn he’s straight, Catholic, and actually Christian singer Lucas Landry. After being recognized at a gas station, Lucas invites Charlie to join him in his Vegas residency. Elsewhere, Tallulah realizes the dark side of influencer culture when Quenlin forces her through endless TikTok takes and reveals a clickfarm manipulating engagement before abandoning her for Landry. Feeling overwhelmed, Tallulah flees back to her friends.

How to watch I Love LA

Viewers can watch I Love LA on HBO Max, which provides several subscription options to suit different streaming needs.

The platform offers a Basic plan with ads for $9.99 per month, a Standard ad-free plan for $16.99 per month, and a Premium tier with 4K streaming and Dolby Atmos for $20.99 per month. For those who enjoy live TV streaming bundles, I Love LA is also accessible through Sling TV by adding Max to an existing subscription.

Check in for more news and updates from the world of films and television.