The Chair Company season 1 episode 7 ending explained: Is Barb's investor running Tecca?

The Chair Company season 1 episode 7 begins right after Ron discovers the huge room full of Tecca chairs at Delaware City Hall. The next morning, he wakes up feeling happy about what he found. But soon, he starts remembering what happened with Jeff at the construction site.

In the last episode, Jeff had made everyone’s work harder by forcing Ron’s team to redo the mall plans. While Ron was stressed with work, he saw a few men who had secretly entered the site and were messing around with a toy jeep. This reminded Ron of his own failed business, “Jeep Tours”, making him trigger. He ended up shouting at them and even pushed his boss, Jeff, and because of this, Ron was suspended from his job.

Now that he has no job, Ron puts all his time and attention into the Tecca investigation. By the end of the episode, he finally figures out the truth and discovers the real person behind Tecca. But there’s something that makes him step back from exposing the very investigation he has been digging into since day one.

The Chair Company season 1 episode 7 ending explained: Ron tries to learn about the purchasing director at The Delaware City Hall

Since Ron now has a break from work, he brings home a dog to keep himself busy. He also realizes that Seth is angry with him because of his behavior on his birthday. When Barb finds out that Ron is suspended, she becomes stressed, confused, and worries about how they will manage everything, and also complains that Ron has brought a dog home at the wrong time.

Ron tells her that the office is still deciding whether he can return to work or if he might lose his job forever. Meanwhile, the dog, named Baby, causes some trouble in the house. Soon after, Barb insists that Ron must come with her to Alice’s party since Barb has been searching for an investor for her breast-pumping machine business for so long, and she doesn’t want things to go wrong.

After that, Ron’s investigation begins. He heads to meet the purchasing director at the Delaware City Hall, but through her assistant, he learns that she is not in the office. Natalie calls in between and asks about his suspension, but Ron is into the investigation, overwhelmed seeing hundreds of Tecca chairs, and says,

“Natalie, this is the mothership. There are the alien eggs. We have found them.”

Learning about this, he wants to meet the purchasing director, Teresa Bonaventura, who is approving this purchase, but she is nowhere to be found. He can’t even sneak into the office, as the same police officer who caught Ron in the previous episode appears, where he tried to steal some files from the government office. We don’t see how he managed to get out of the office, but luckily, he did.

With no options left, Ron gets a new clue. He heads to a p**n shop, Romantic Depot, and asks the owner about the po*n magazines which he found in the abandoned Tecca building. The owner, however, doesn’t give much information, but he tries to steal pictures from Ron’s phone. When Ron could figure out what he was doing, he threw it in the fountain. Waiting for his phone to be repaired, Ron sees the Tecca chairs being loaded into the truck.

Following the truck, he sees the vehicle enter the same building that he sneaked into in the pilot episode, and hears a man screaming. Natalie, to help his father, goes to the City Hall and finds the address of the purchasing director. Assuming the director is involved in this game, Ron gets curious to get answers.

Ron’s theory of switching parts of the Tecca chair proves right in The Chair Company season 1 episode 7

When Ron finally checks his phone after it has been repaired, a flood of notifications appears because his settings were on default. He also sees a message from the Tamblays membership group, the place where he went to learn about Mike’s shirt. one member in the group has complained that Tamblays uses old shirts, changes a few parts, and then sells them again for double the price.

In the message, the man explains that he exchanged his blue shirt because he wanted a shirt with long sleeves. But the shirt he got gets ruined with toothpaste stains on the back. Later, when he revisited the store, he saw the same shirt on a mannequin, now with long sleeves and three diamond designs at the back.

When he wore the shirt, his dog started licking the back of it and found the same toothpaste stains under the diamond decoration. The member says the store only changed the sleeves and added diamonds, then sold the shirt at a high price. This incident helps Ron understand the Tecca situation. He realizes that Tecca has been doing the same thing: swapping old chair parts and selling them as new. And since these chairs are being used in government offices, Ron now feels sure that someone from the government is involved in Tecca.

Ron finds the truth about the purchasing director in The Chair Company season 1 episode 7

Ron plans to meet the purchasing director and heads to the address shared by Natalie. Upon meeting her, he learns that Teresa has been sick for long, and the company has asked her not to visit the office. So, she is being used as a puppet so the company could “rubber-stamp” whatever they are doing with Tecca.

After realizing that someone in the government is involved in the Tecca scam, Ron discovers that Mayor Greg Braccon has a long history of fraud accusations and other controversies. Ron convinces Mike to attend the mayor’s press meeting because Ron himself has to go to Alice’s party with Barb.

At the party, Ron learns a shocking truth. He sees a photo of Barb’s investor, Alice Quintana, with Teresa. Oliver even calls him and informs that there's no Maggie S. and the person who clicked pictures at the Life of the Party Class, was a lady named Alice. He then discovers that Alice is actually an assistant purchasing director, and the money she invested in Barb’s business is stolen government money. This means Ron is now connected to the Tecca scam without even knowing it.

Alice challenges Ron to expose her, but she knows he won’t do it because it would destroy Barb’s business dream. Seeing his wife’s hopes, Ron steps back. But the real question is: can Ron really hide everything he has learned just to protect Barb’s dreams?