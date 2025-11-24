Powerball drawing on November 22 ends without a winner — here are the numbers and next jackpot amount

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Robert Hadad sells Powerball lottery tickets to a customer at his Downtown Miami Souvenirs store on August 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $815 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing, making the jackpot the 10th-largest in Powerball history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

​Powerball did not get a jackpot winner in the November 22 draw, so the prize has increased again, as per Indystar. Many people were hoping to win the huge amount, but no ticket matched all six winning numbers. Still, it is good to check your ticket because many smaller prizes were given out.

The jackpot for Saturday’s draw was $629 million, with a cash value of $291.6 million. Players were asked to check their numbers as soon as the draw was completed.

The winning numbers for November 22 were:

28, 32, 36, 51, 69

Powerball: 2

Power Play: 2x

Since no one got all six numbers, the jackpot rolled over.

But it was not a completely unlucky night. Two players — one in Georgia and one in Oklahoma — matched five numbers without the Powerball. Each ticket is worth $1 million.

Double Play results:

5, 6, 24, 44, 58

Powerball: 12

No jackpot winner here either.

Because nobody won, the jackpot for the next draw on Monday, November 24, is now $654 million, with a cash option of $303.2 million. It is one of the biggest jackpots of the year.

Powerball draws take place on:

Monday

Wednesday

Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

How many numbers do you need to win?

If you match only the Powerball, you win $4.

If you match one main number plus the Powerball, you also win $4.

Matching two numbers without the Powerball wins nothing.

Bigger prizes come from matching more numbers.

​

Ticket cost:

$2 per ticket

$1 extra for Power Play

$1 extra for Double Play

​

These options give more chances to win extra money, except for the jackpot, which Power Play does not change.