Powerball announces November 22 winning numbers in another draw with a massive jackpot at stake

​The Powerball jackpot is climbing again, and this weekend’s draw has brought even more excitement for players across the country. The jackpot for Saturday, November 22, reached a huge $629 million, but no one matched all six numbers.

Because of that, the prize has now increased to $654 million for the next draw. The amount is getting close to entering the list of the largest Powerball jackpots ever.

The jackpot has been growing steadily since September. That was the last time anyone won the grand prize. On September 6, two tickets sold in Missouri and Texas matched all six numbers and won a massive $1.8 billion jackpot.

It was one of the biggest lottery wins in U.S. history. Since then, no player has hit the jackpot, which is why the prize keeps rising every week.

Around the same time, the Mega Millions lottery also had a long streak without a winner. That finally came to an end when someone in Newnan, Georgia, won a jackpot close to one billion dollars. With so many large winnings happening this year, many players are feeling hopeful again.

Winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, November 22

If you bought a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s draw, here are the numbers you need to check:

28 – 32 – 36 – 51 – 69

Powerball: 2

Power Play: 2x

If your ticket matches some of these numbers, you may still win a smaller prize. Many players win amounts ranging from a few dollars to thousands. It is always a good idea to double-check your ticket.

When is the next Powerball drawing held?

Powerball drawings happen three times a week. You can watch them live at 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

A Powerball ticket costs $2 per play. You can buy tickets in 45 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Because so many places take part in the game, jackpots often grow very fast.

The largest Powerball jackpots in history

Powerball has some of the biggest lottery jackpots ever seen. Below are the top prizes that crossed $1 billion:

$2.04 billion – November 7, 2022 (California)

– November 7, 2022 (California) $1.8 billion – September 6, 2025 (Missouri & Texas)

– September 6, 2025 (Missouri & Texas) $1.765 billion – October 11, 2023 (California)

– October 11, 2023 (California) $1.586 billion – January 13, 2016 (California, Florida & Tennessee)

– January 13, 2016 (California, Florida & Tennessee) $1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 (Oregon)

– April 6, 2024 (Oregon) $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 (California)

​

Other jackpots in the top list include:

$842.4 million – January 1, 2024 (Michigan)

– January 1, 2024 (Michigan) $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin)

– March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin) $758.7 million – August 23, 2017 (Massachusetts)

– August 23, 2017 (Massachusetts) $754.6 million – February 6, 2023 (Washington)

​

As the jackpot continues to grow, many players will be watching closely to see if someone finally wins in the next draw. For now, the excitement continues, and the grand prize is waiting for the next lucky ticket.