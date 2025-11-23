Dancing With The Stars' Whitney Leavitt hints at a potential career move in New York following her elimination on the show

Whitney Leavitt Dancing With the Stars season 34 (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Whitney Leavitt may have been eliminated from Dancing With The Stars season 34, but she appears to be exploring new career opportunities in New York City.

On November 22, 2025, Leavitt shared on Instagram that she was in New York with her husband, Conner. In one video posted to her Instagram story, she rehearsed lines for an undisclosed project and captioned it "wish me luck."

She later shared a photo of Conner in Times Square with a Broadway sign visible in the background, signaling a possible connection to theater work.

Whitney Leavitt explores potential Broadway opportunities following Dancing With The Stars elimination

Broadway speculations

Leavitt’s potential Broadway interest gained attention after her Argentine Tango performance with Mark Ballas to Cell Block Tango from Chicago The Musical during the "20th Birthday Party" episode on November 11, 2025.

Fans suggested she could transition to the theater following that routine. Chicago The Musical is currently running at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City.

In 2023, reality star Ariana Madix joined the production briefly as Roxie Hart after her appearance on a television show.

Leavitt’s Instagram activity in New York, including the Times Square post, has been interpreted by some as a hint at theater opportunities, although no official announcement has been made regarding her involvement in any Broadway production.

Post-elimination reflections

Following her exit from Dancing With the Stars, Leavitt posted a video on November 21, 2025, reflecting on her experience on the show. She stated,

"When you're casted on Dancing with the Stars, you are seeing these people hours, every single day. Then it just stops. It genuinely feels like a breakup. It feels like I'm going through withdrawals right now."

She described the difficulty of adjusting to life off the dance floor and emphasized the friendships she developed during filming of Dancing With the Stars. Leavitt added,

"Some of the key takeaways that I think are really, really important that I'd love to share with you. It's so important to surround yourself with people who believe in you, who want to see you achieve your delusional dreams."

She also mentioned her professional dance partner, Mark Ballas, stating,

"Mark is that friend to me. I will forever be so grateful for that friendship."

Career developments outside Dancing With the Stars

Leavitt has previously indicated interest in scripted television projects.

In the third season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on November 13, 2025, she mentioned that she tried to work out a deal for a scripted role as part of her contract, but didn't indicate which show.

Her next career moves may also be recorded in the fourth season of the reality show on Hulu, which is still filming and will be released in spring 2026.

After her exit in the semifinal round of DWTS season 34, Leavitt and Ballas will be back for the last episode on November 25, 2025, to perform with all the season’s couples. Sources are Leavitt’s Instagram posts and official episodes of Dancing With the Stars.

Leavitt’s next move in the theater industry or other entertainment projects has not been confirmed yet.

Her being in New York and the fact that she was rehearsing might indicate that she is still professionally engaged, although no formal projects have been announced ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌publicly.

The Dancing With the Stars finale performance will mark her last scheduled appearance on the show for the season.

Stay tuned for more updates.