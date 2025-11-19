"I would do it all again": Dancing with the Stars alum Whitney Leavitt opens up about her elimination

Whitney Leavitt from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 has now entered the last leg of the competition, with five couples advancing to the highly anticipated finale, set to air on November 25, 2025.

Among the contenders in the running to the final stage of the show was The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fame Whitney Leavitt, along with her partner, Mark Ballas. However, in the November 18 episode, the couple was eliminated after falling short on audience votes.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, uploaded on YouTube on November 19, 2025, Whitney opened up about her elimination, while addressing the “scrutiny” she experienced for coming on the show, saying:



“It was definitely worth it. I would do it all again. It happened over time, like experiencing this because I didn’t even think I was gonna make it this far. Like, every single week, I talked to Mark, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know. Tonight might be the night, but I’m happy with what I’ve done so far.’”



Whitney was one of the two cast members from the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives to participate in season 34. The other participant was Jen Affleck, who, along with her pro dance partner, Jan Ravnik, was eliminated during Halloween Night, which aired on October 28.

Dancing with the Stars: Whitney praises her husband for being a stay-at-home dad during her absence







While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Whitney reflected on her experience on Dancing with the Stars, noting her gratitude for the opportunity to compete on the show.



“I don’t know what that is. Maybe it’s like the little kid in me that had all of these dreams but felt unattainable, but now they feel within reach,” she expressed.



The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star then spoke about her husband, Conner, admitting that the show brought them “so much closer” together.

Whitney stated that she would “forever be so grateful” to him for looking after their children and the house while she was away.



“I wasn’t at home. So, he was a stay-at-home dad, keeping the house clean, tending to the kids, like, I have a baby who’s still getting up in the night. He’d get up with our baby, like, I wouldn’t have been able to do this without him,” Whitney said.



Whitney and Conner tied the knot in 2016 and have since welcomed three children – Sedona, Liam, and Billy Gene. Their youngest child, Bily Gene, was born in 2024.

Conner consistently supported his wife during her journey by making appearances and cheering her on.

During Dedication Night on Dancing with the Stars, Whitney dedicated her performance to Conner, as she danced to Heal by American Idol winner Jamal Roberts.

Whitney’s dance partner, Mark, also a father, chimed in, saying that the process of raising a young child while competing on the show was “taxing” and “hard on the body.”

Consequently, like Whitney, he appreciated his partner for taking care of the children and the house during his absence.

Lastly, Entertainment Tonight showed Mark and Whitney a special message from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fame, Taylor Frankie Paul, in which she said:



“I just wanted to say I’m so proud of you. You’ve worked so hard. I know this was one of your dreams, and you literally did it. Congrats. I wish I could be there with you guys. I miss you. I love you, and we’ll see you soon.”



Viewers will soon see Taylor on screens when she stars in season 22 of The Bachelorette, set to premiere on March 22, 2026.

Whitney appreciated Taylor’s support, calling it “sweet” and expressing excitement over reuniting with her co-stars.

Stay tuned for more updates.