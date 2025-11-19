“It’s nobody’s business": Todd Bradley objects to Bronwyn Newport sharing details on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Image via Bravo TV)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum, Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley were recently seen getting into an argument about keeping some details about their relationship discreet.

Bronwyn had earlier discussed her issues with a producer as she pointed out that while she values her closeness with Todd, it is unfair to say that she is only allowed to have deep conversations with him. She pointed out that she has confided in friends, and she should be able to do that. The television personality called it all “frustrating."

However, Todd was not quite on board with the idea of Bronwyn discussing these details with her fellow castmates or friends. As he said,

"It's nobody's business, I don't know why anything related to me can't be left in this house.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum, Todd Bradley, faces allegations from a Twitter user

A Twitter user has allegedly claimed that Todd Bradley was “looking at photos of women on his phone" during a recent flight. Bronwyn later confided in Whitney that she had asked Todd to leave their marital home. In a confessional video, Bronwyn later said,

“After I asked Todd for some space, he was reaching out, telling me he misses me, he's thinking about me. I'm not interested in him just coming home and acting like, you know, nothing's happened here. Like, I cannot play happy Fisher-Price family."

In a producer interview, Bronwyn revealed that Todd had kept something from her in the past that made her question how important she was to him. The RHOSLC alum further added,

“You start to spiral and think, 'I'm not pretty enough. I'm not funny enough. I'm not sexy enough.' ... And this is not him violating my trust, but it does stir all that back up again."

Todd and Bronwyn sat down for a discussion as Todd said that what matters is the two moving forward and resolving the issue, as he further added,

"You and I have been together for 11 years — through lots of ups and downs, through lots of turmoil, challenges, personally, professionally, health-wise. And the only consistent thing is we've always been able to talk through it. And this was a time we didn’t talk through it. We both came in pretty hot," he added. "I can always admit when I'm wrong, and I was wrong. But I'm very happy being with you and the relationship we have."

Why did Bronwyn Newport remove her wedding ring?

Speculations started doing the rounds after Bronwyn Newport was seen taking her wedding ring off. As she talked about the whole Twitter allegations, Newport said,

“What embarrasses me is the humiliation and secrecy around it," she shared with the group. "Things have to change. It's not a marriage-ending conversation, but it is a life-changing conversation for me, to be able to say, 'This isn't working, and I want a different thing.” "Todd and I don't have an arrangement of any kind, but if Todd wanted one or I wanted one, I think we're both adults and we'd talk about it."

As viewers saw Heather asking Bronwyn in the RHOSLC midseason trailer,

“You're not wearing your wedding ring, Do you want time, or are you done?"

Stay tuned for more updates.