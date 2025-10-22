Heather Gay opens up on alleged abuse within Mormon church in the new Bravo three-part series Surviving Mormonism

Surviving Mormonism (Image via Bravo)

Heather Gay is all set to star in a new Bravo three-part series called Surviving Mormonism. The first episode of Surviving Mormonism with Heather Gay premieres on Tuesday, November 11, at 9:15 p.m. ET exclusively on Bravo. The premiere episode will be followed by an episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. All three parts will drop exclusively on Peacock in November. 12.

As per People Magazine, Heather Gay is reportedly going to examine the alleged abuse within the Mormon church. Heather Gay has been candid about her own experience leaving the religion after more than 40 years. According to the press release, Heather Gay will be uncovering “the dark history of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

Surviving Mormonism’s Heather Gay delves into her own story

As Heather Gay is going to lead Bravo's new show, Surviving Mormonism, the RHOSLC alum has revealed her side of the story as well. In an early interview with People Magazine, Heather explained how she has unburdened herself from a lot of heavy baggage that she has been carrying for years, from her life before, and how her life on the Bravo reality television show has allowed her to really evolve, not just as a woman, but also as a mother." Heather Gay further pointed out,

"I feel really empowered now," Gay revealed. "When I first started Housewives, feminism and girl power used to make me uncomfortable because I was just from such a deeply patriarchal culture. I feel like, now, I'm totally a feminist."

Gay is seen having an emotional moment as she breaks down in tears while listening to the stories of those who claim to have been allegedly abused by the church, leaving her feeling "overwhelmed and horrified."

Surviving Mormonism: What to expect?

The official synopsis of the upcoming Bravo show, Heather, reflects on her own departure from the church. Surviving Mormonism explores all about these outdated and controversial practices and empowers victims to share their experiences to bring awareness and enact change.

“The three-part limited series fractures the church’s seemingly perfect veneer to expose the secrets that have been kept behind closed doors.”

The first episode of Surviving Mormonism is titled A Bad Mormon. Heather Gay will be starting her journey to explore the religion where she four almost four decades before finally leaving for good in 2019. Episodes two and three will drop on Peacock on Nov. 12. The second episode is titled “The Highest Level of Heaven”, where Heather is seen speaking to a former bishop.

The premiere features former Mormon David Matheson, who has also opened up about the “harmful teachings he once practised and believed in,” as per the synopsis. In the finale, Heather Gay meets with sisters who made claims of alleged abuse by their father and further stated how their reports were consistently ignored. It is in this episode where:

“Change Is Gonna Come,” that the reality star “decides it’s time to take action.”

Stay tuned for more updates.