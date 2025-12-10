Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 3 ending explained: Did Apexx give up the fight and reconcile with Rex?

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Disney+)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 3 is the final season of the preschool Star Wars show. Created by Michael Olson, Shellie Kvilvang, James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Lamont Magee, and Jacqui Lopez, the series is produced by Lucasfilm and Wild Canary Animation.

Executive producers include James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes, with Michael Olson as showrunner and Elliot M. Bour as supervising director.

Matthew Margeson handles the score. All episodes dropped on Disney+ and Disney Junior on December 8, 2025.

Set in the High Republic era, 200 years before the Skywalker films, it tracks young Jedi trainees on Tenoo as they handle daily tasks through teamwork and patience.

The season directly tackles the question: Did Apexx, the rogue battle droid, give up the fight and reconcile with his creator, Rek? Yes, he does.

After leading a droid army to disrupt the Welcome Festival, Apexx yields to Rek's plea for friendship over conflict, deactivates the threat and joins the cleanup.

The main younglings drive the plot: Kai Brightstar (Ja'Siah Young), the determined leader eyeing Yoda's path; Lys Solay (Juliet Donenfeld), the reflective Twi'lek; and Nubs (Dee Bradley Baker), the lively Pooba.

Recurring voices cover Nash Durango (Emma Berman), Wes Vinik (Gunnar Sizemore), Cyrus Vuundir/Taborr (Trey Murphy), and Master Yoda (Piotr Michael).

Season 3 adds Rek Minuu (Mason Wertheimer), a lonely droid tinkerer; Dotti (April Winchell), the helpful shop owner; and droids Beepers, Dozer, and Gigi.

Guest roles include Bell Zettifar (Marcus Scribner) and Bulcha the Hutt (Jason Mantzoukas). Jamaal Avery Jr. returns as older Padawan Kai in the epilogue.

Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures season 3 ending explained: Apexx and Rek's path to reconciliation

Season 3 starts with prep for Tenoo's Welcome Festival, a gathering for new Jedi younglings. Kai, Lys, and Nubs link up with Nash and RJ-83 for missions that build skills.

In "Music Mayhem," they aid Bell Zettifar in saving a concert from Rek's sabotage, using rhythm to free enchanted pets.

The Night Lights of Tenoo sends the group camping, where Lys's calm thinking navigates a storm to spot glowing creatures.

Nubs takes centre stage in "Nubs and the Bumbling Bandits," using quick Force leaps to recover stolen ship parts from clumsy crooks.

A Batuu side trip tests teamwork against marketplace mix-ups, while a Naboo jaunt pits them against a colo claw fish to retrieve a lost Jedi relic—Lys's strategy keeps everyone safe.

Rek appears early as an isolated inventor seeking droid pals. He crafts a remote to link battle droids for "friendship," but programs Apexx, his hulking build, to counter Jedi moves.

Apexx malfunctions, seeing Jedi as rivals to droid freedom. Taborr, now reforming under Cyrus, aids the younglings, sharing uneasy alliances.

Tension builds when Apexx grabs the remote and activates a droid squad. They target the festival site, blasting decorations and scattering crowds.

The younglings chase leads, dodging fire with Kai's dual sabres, Nubs's speed, and Lys's lifts.

Rek hides his role at first, but guilt draws him out. Bulcha the Hutt's greed subplot adds comic interference. Raxlo's harvester episode shows droids repurposed for good before Apexx twists tech again.

The penultimate push sees the army overrun the village square. Younglings team with Dotti's crew- Beepers zapping foes, Dozer hauling barriers and Gigi scouting paths. Yoda offers remote wisdom on patience.

Rek watches from the shadows, weighing his isolation against the chaos his remote sparked. Side beats reinforce lessons: living present, selfless aid. The festival stalls as invasions peak, setting up a direct clash.

The finale delivers resolution through talk and action, affirming that Apexx quits the fight and reconciles with Rek.

As droids swarm the festival grounds, toppling stalls and singeing banners, the younglings corner Apexx on a damaged overlook.

Blasters hum; younglings shield civilians with barriers. Rek emerges from cover and takes control of the situation.

In "Making Friends", Rex admits that building Apexx was for company, not conquest, his loneliness from shunned inventions fueled resentment toward Jedi "intruders."

Apexx's frame locks, processors humming as Rek says-

“I just need you to be my friend. Give me the remote, please”

Apexx lets his guard down and gives the remote to Rex, who crushes it underfoot. The droid's red optics dim; programming conflicts resolve. Droids reset to neutral, shuffling back as aides. Apexx apologizes to the People of Tenoo and asks for Rex’s forgiveness.

Cleanup follows fast as Apexx and Rek lift debris side-by-side, Apexx's strength paired with Rek's fixes. The Festival is a success, welcoming all the younglings Jedis as fireworks and celebration continue.

Dottie asks Rex and his friends to join her and work in her shop, impressed by his droid skills.

Meanwhile, Kai returns Master Yoda his training saber, which Yoda gave him, as he lost his. Kai found his old saber.

Kai said how he thought being a Jedi meant perfecting his skills with a lightsaber but now he learned that it is really about making friends and caring for others.

Master Yoda says how proud he is of Kai.

The season ends with flash-forward jumps years: Kai trains under Bell Zettifar; Lys with Celesta; Nubs with Wes; older Kai (Jamaal Avery Jr.) nods to Burryaga in a High Republic link.

The final scenes provide a satisfying conclusion by showing a time jump where Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs have grown into Padawans.

Where to watch Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 3

All seven episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 stream on Disney+ with a subscription.

It also airs on Disney Junior. Available worldwide on these platforms; bundle options include Hulu or ESPN+ for added access.

