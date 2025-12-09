How many episodes are there in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 3? Episode count and more

Audiences now have a new set of episodes to explore with Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 3, the latest and final installment of the animated series set during the High Republic era. The show centers on three Jedi younglings, Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs, as they begin their training under Master Yoda.

Across its first two seasons, Young Jedi Adventures developed a steady audience through short episodes, colorful animation, and simple, character-driven storytelling. The new season continues that pattern while expanding the younglings’ journey with fresh characters and new environments.

With a storyline built around droid care and technological problem-solving, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 3 brings the series toward a planned conclusion while keeping the tone accessible and family-friendly.

Episode count of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 3 premiered on December 8, 2025, on Disney+ and Disney Jr. All seven episodes of the final season were released collectively. Each episode has a runtime of approximately 20 minutes.

Since Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 3 wraps up the series, the episodes move with clear narrative momentum. Here’s a list of all the episodes from the third and final season:

Episode Number Episode Title 1. The New Droid Freinds/Batuu Bonanza 2. Music Mayhem/The Night Lights of Tenoo 3. Journey to the Bottom of Naboo/Speeder Surprise 4. Scrapping for a Song/Bell and the Band 5. To Do Good/Nubs and the Bumbling Bandits 6. Apexx Awakens/Harvester Madness 7. Making Friends

What is Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 all about?

The trailer for Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 3 offers a bright, energetic preview of what the final season delivers. The story begins with Kai, Lys, and Nubs being introduced to the world of droid care, which becomes the core theme of the season. They quickly meet three new droids, Beepers, Dozer, and Gigi. These droids play a major role in helping the young Jedi understand both technology and responsibility.

The big threat this time comes from Rek Minuu, a master droidsmith with a chaotic streak. Voiced by Mason Wertheimer, Rek Minuu builds troublemaking droids and becomes a steady source of conflict throughout the trailer. He’s not menacing in a dark way, but he does push the younglings to think, act, and work together on a higher level than before.

We also get a look at Dotti, played by April Winchell, an eccentric shop owner known for repairing droids. She steps in to help the younglings when they struggle to understand their new mechanical friends.

Master Yoda appears throughout the trailer, giving guidance in his classic calm, patient style. His lines, “Proud of you I am” and “May they grow up strong and bright”, hint at how far the younglings have come since the series began. One of the most striking visuals in the trailer is a sequence on Naboo, where the team rides in a tribubble bongo and faces dangerous underwater creatures.

The cast remains consistent, with Ja'Siah Young leading as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, and Emma Berman as Nash Durango. Trey Murphy returns as Cyrus Vuundir and Taborr, Gunnar Sizemore again voices Wes Vinik, and Piotr Michael continues as Master Yoda. Jamaal Avery Jr., who voiced Kai in Season 1, returns in the season’s epilogue as the older Padawan version of the character, adding a nice emotional sendoff.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 3 is now streaming on Disney+ and Disney Jr.