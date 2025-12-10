The Accident season 2 cast: Every character featured in the show and the actors behind them

Sebastián Martínez as Emiliano Lobo in The Accident season 2. (Image via Netflix)

The Accident season 2 lands on Netflix on December 10, 2025, and picks up one year after the birthday-party tragedy. The six-episode run continues creator Leonardo Padrón’s tense domestic thriller with returning leads Ana Claudia Talancón, Sebastián Martínez, Alberto Guerra, and Eréndira Ibarra. The new season adds Bárbara de Regil as Tamara “La Pantera,” a force who stirs up past loyalties and new grudges.

The Accident season 2 tracks fallout for Daniela and Emiliano, a wounded Charro chasing closure, and Lupita stepping into sharper autonomy. Directors on The Accident season 2 include Gracia Querejeta and Carlos Villegas, while Padrón remains the creative engine. Below is the full cast roll call with roles and what you know them from, followed by the official plot and what the team says the new chapter is really about.

The Accident season 2 cast and characters: complete list, plus what you know them from

1) Ana Claudia Talancón as Daniela Robles: Detective and Rodrigo’s mother. Known for The Crime of Father Amaro as Amélia and Soy tu fan.

2) Sebastián Martínez as Emiliano Lobo: Lawyer and Rodrigo’s father. Known for The Marked Heart as Zacarías Cienfuegos.

3) Alberto Guerra as Agustín “El Charro” Mejía: Businessman and Gabriel’s father. Known for Griselda as Dario Sepúlveda.

4) Eréndira Ibarra as Lupita: Charro’s wife and mother of Gabriel and Alex. Known for Ingobernable and Sense8.

5) Bárbara de Regil as Tamara “La Pantera”: A disruptive presence from Charro’s past. Known for Rosario Tijeras in the title role. As per The Hollywood Reporter en Español report dated November 12, 2025, she plays “una enigmática mujer” crucial to the choice between revenge and forgiveness.

Other supporting cast:

Silverio Palacios as Moncho

Shaní Lozano as Yolanda “Yola”

Erick Elías as Fabián

Erik Hayser as David

Regina Blandón as Carla Robles

Macarena García Romero as Lucía Lobo

Horacio García Rojas is in a returning role

Mauricio Isaac has a returning role

Sebastián Dante as Alex

Valentina Acosta as Brenda

Rubén Zamora as Javier

Regina Reynoso has a supporting role

Luis Ernesto Franco has a supporting role

The Accident season 2, plot and release: the official line, episode count, and who’s making it

Netflix frames The Accident season 2 as a one-year-later reckoning with grief, blame, and shifting alliances. The story follows fractured marriages, risky business ties, and a past that refuses to stay buried. The season premieres globally on Netflix on December 10, 2025, and runs six episodes.

Creator and showrunner Leonardo Padrón returns. S2 is directed by Gracia Querejeta and Carlos Villegas. Casting additions include Bárbara de Regil as Tamara “La Pantera.” Netflix’s press note dated Nov. 12, 2025, confirmed the date and the new character.

What the team says about The Accident season 2: themes, tone, and the new wildcard

Cast voices point to a season about grief and agency. As per Al Día report dated Dec. 9, 2025, Eréndira Ibarra stated,

“You have the right to hurt and to feel a loss in the deepest part of yourself.”

Alberto Guerra underscored Charro’s volatility, saying,

“Any path you choose as an actor to show this character’s pain is valid.”

Tamara “La Pantera” is the new catalyst. Bárbara de Regil remarked,

“Joining this season… was a really cool little gift,”

while The Hollywood Reporter en Español described her as central to a push between “revenge and forgiveness.” The Accident season 2 uses that tension to test every bond.

With the returning quartet, the expanded ensemble, and a defined endgame, The Accident season 2 closes this story with clear stakes, a sharper focus on responsibility, and a new player who refuses to leave the past alone.

