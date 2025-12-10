The Mighty Nein season 1 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

A scene from The Mighty Nein Season 1 (Image via YouTube/@Prime Video)

The Mighty Nein season 1 was created by Critical Role Productions, with Tasha Huo serving as showrunner. It is based on the second campaign of the popular Dungeons & Dragons web series, Critical Role. The show is midway through its inaugural run, and is slated to release episode on December 17, 2025, in the United States.

The voice cast of The Mighty Nein season 1 includes a lineup of veteran voice actors from Critical Role. Laura Bailey voices Jester Lavorre, the mischievous tiefling cleric; Liam O'Brien is Caleb Widogast, a tormented human wizard; Travis Willingham plays Fjord Stone, a half-orc warlock-turned-sailor; Marisha Ray voices Beauregard “Beau” Lionett, a human monk; Sam Riegel brings Nott the Brave (later Veth) to life — a goblin rogue; Taliesin Jaffe provides the voice of Mollymauk “Molly” Tealeaf, a tiefling blood-hunter; and Ashley Johnson plays Yasha Nydoorin, an aasimar barbarian. Matthew Mercer joins the cast as Essek Thelyss.

The first season has six episodes and each episodes has 45 minutes long and have received rave reviews from both critics and general audience. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, The Mighty Nein has a critics rating of 100%, while the general audience rating stands at 95%.

Release schedule of The Mighty Nein season 1 episode 7

Episode 7 of The Mighty Nein season 1 is set to premiere on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video at 12:00 AM PT / 3:00 AM ET for American viewers.



Time Zone Release Date Time PST December 17, 2025 12:00 a.m. EST December 17, 2025 3:00 a.m. CST December 17, 2025 2:00 a.m. BRT December 17, 2025 7:00 a.m. GMT December 17, 2025 8:00 a.m. CET December 17, 2025 9:00 a.m. GST December 17, 2025 12:00 p.m. AEDT December 17, 2025 7:00 p.m.

What to expect from The Mighty Nein season 1 episode 7

The story follows a misfit group of fugitives and outcasts who stumble together when a powerful and dangerous arcane relic called The Beacon gets taken by hostile forces, creating a huge risk of basically tear reality apart if they don’t do something fast.

Even though none of them really meant to be heroes or even trust each other that much, they end up joining forces because the threat is too big to ignore and each of them has their own reasons for wanting to stop the disaster. As they travel across strange lands facing enemies, secrets, and weird magical problems, the group slowly starts understanding that The Beacon is way more important than they first thought, holding mysteries connected to the fate of the whole world.

Their mission keeps getting harder as they discover more dangers and hidden agendas, but they push forward anyway because failure would mean everything collapsing around them. The show takes its inspiration from the second tabletop role-playing campaign created by Critical Role, bringing the characters, adventures, and dramatic moments into a darker, high-stakes animated story that shows how unlikely heroes can rise under the right circumstances.

Where to watch The Mighty Nein season 1 episode 7

The Mighty Nein Season 1 Episode 7 will be available for streaming along with the other episodes exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the current subscription plans for Amazon Prime Video:

A standalone Prime Video subscription costs $8.99/month. A full Amazon Prime membership, which includes Prime Video plus shopping benefits, music, etc., costs $14.99/month or $139/year. For an ad-free viewing experience, there is an add-on option for an additional $2.99/month.

