Prime Video cancels Countdown and Butterfly despite season 1's impressive reception

The Amazon Prime Video (Image via Getty)

Prime Video has decided not to renew two of its recent freshman series for second seasons. Countdown, starring Jensen Ackles, and Butterfly, headlined by Daniel Dae Kim, conclude after their initial runs. Both shows were produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

The cancellations of the shows were not entirely expected, particularly for Countdown, which remains in Prime Video’s U.S. Top 10 list even after a month following its Season 1 finale. Both shows performed well on Nielsen’s Top 10 for Streaming Originals, with Countdown reaching #8 during its weekly release and Butterfly hitting #6 with its binge drop.

Despite Countdown being the stronger performer domestically, the decision to cancel both series likely came down to total global viewership, indicating that international audience engagement played a decisive role in Prime Video’s assessment.

Recent renewals and cancellations by Prime Video

Over the past six weeks, Prime Video evaluated the performance of its six new scripted series released between May and August. Among the three YA-focused shows, We Were Liars and Overcompensating secured renewals, whereas Motorheads faced cancellation, reflecting the platform’s selective approach based on audience engagement and overall reception.

Prime Video next evaluated its three freshman crime and thriller dramas. The Bosch spinoff Ballard was renewed, while Countdown and Butterfly were canceled. These decisions were made under Amazon MGM Studios’ outgoing Head of Global TV, Vernon Sanders, with the last three being finalized after Peter Friedlander was announced as his successor.

Amazon MGM Studios continues its collaboration with Jensen Ackles through his first-look deal, Chaos Machine, which he runs with his wife, Danneel Ackles. Ackles also stars in Prime Video’s upcoming The Boys spinoff, Vought Rising.



What is Countdown all about?

Countdown, created, executive produced, and showrun by Derek Haas, features Eric Dane and Jessica Camacho in leading roles alongside Jensen. The series centers on a high-stakes narrative filled with suspense and intrigue, showcasing Haas’s signature storytelling style.

When a Department of Homeland Security officer is killed in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force alongside undercover agents from multiple law enforcement branches. As they investigate, the team uncovers a far more sinister plot, triggering a high-stakes race against time to protect a city of millions from imminent danger.

What is Butterfly all about?

Butterfly, co-created by Ken Woodruff and based on Arash Amel’s Boom! Studios graphic novel series, is a character-driven spy thriller exploring complex family dynamics amid global espionage. The series follows David Jung (Daniel Dae Kim), a former U.S. intelligence operative in South Korea, whose past mistakes resurface, putting him in mortal danger.

Pursued by Rebecca (Reina Hardesty), a ruthless young agent, and the sinister spy organization Caddis, David must navigate deadly threats while confronting the consequences of his impossible choices. The show balances high-stakes action with deeply personal drama.

Daniel Dae Kim’s production company, 3AD, developed Butterfly under its first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios, with filming taking place in South Korea. The series stars Kim Ji-hoon, Park Hae-soo, Kim Tae-hee, Charles Parnell, Sean Dulake, and Nayoon Kim, while Sung Dong-il and Lee Il-hwa appear in guest roles, rounding out a strong international ensemble cast.

