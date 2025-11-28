How long would Levi's Black Friday sale last? Dates and more details explored

Levi's Black Friday 2025 (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The Levi's Black Friday deal started November 24 - it kicked off already, rolling through the weekend while stretching into Cyber Monday, wrapping up by December 2. Deals are live on tons of styles from their lineup; you’ll find price cuts on jeans, clothes, or gear tucked throughout.

Since this lasts close to seven days, there’s plenty of time to look around - grab what you like before the stock vanishes. However, it’s always a good idea to check your local store’s website before heading out, as hours may vary by location.

Levi’s puts over 310 styles on sale for Black Friday

Levi’s started their Black Friday deal, with no hesitation this time around. Over 310 different styles are cheaper right now for both male and female, so it's way more than just classic blue jeans, even if those lead the pack. Popular cuts such as the 511 Slim, 505 Regular, 512 Slim Taper, 568 Loose Straight for men; plus favorites like Wedgie Straight, Baggy Dad, Ribcage Bell, 724 High Rise Straight, along with the 721 High-Rise Skinny for women - all about half price.

That brings prices from $69.50 - $108 down to anywhere between $34.75 and $54. You’ll find discounts on shirts, hoodies, flannels, tees, chinos, knitwear, Sherpa-lined truckers, besides trendy puffies - the Willa Down Packable Jacket or Diamond Quilted Jacket included - with select items dipping to just $12.25.

Even small extras like the Backpatch Beanie got a price cut. Sizes cover a wide range: men’s waistlines run 23 to 58, various inseams available, top sizes stretch from XXS up to 4X, covering regular, tall, and plus fits - an offer broad enough to count among fall’s most accessible sales.

Levi’s went a different way from stores ignoring promo deals this year, using just one basic discount code along with free delivery - matching its classic, low-key fashion vibe.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!