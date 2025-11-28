How long would Target Black Friday sale last? Dates and more details explored

Target Black Friday 2025

Target’s Black Friday deals are live! The Black Friday season started on Sunday, the 23rd, with the biggest cuts popping up right around that Friday madness. After the weekend rush wraps up, Cyber Monday rolls in and goes strong through December 1st, bringing fresh flash offers for gift hunters.

Target's Black Friday 2025 is live with up to 50% off in-store and online

Target’s Black Friday 2025 sale is officially underway, running both online and in stores, offering shoppers major discounts on a wide range of products, including electronics, apparel, toys, home décor, and beauty. Apple AirPods and a low-cost alternative to The Frame offered by TCL are already featured in popular deals, and a lot of products are already down to 50% off.

This deal runs till Saturday, November 29, leaving folks just a handful of days to grab something good. Inside Target locations, they were reviving the classic Black Friday setup: every shop was closed on Thanksgiving, that's November 27, then fires back up Friday morning, November 28, at 6 a.m., running on normal hours after that.

Those who show up early score some perks - the first hundred people per store snag a shiny rainbow tote packed with freebies; inside ten random bags, surprises worth from $99 to $350, like Target Circle 360 passes, $100 gift cards, Laifen blow dryers, Ninja Slushie makers, or Beats Solo 4 headphones.

If your local Target's got a Starbucks spot, you can try their fresh Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate while browsing. Target Circle 360 members received early access starting Wednesday, Nov. 27, with the offers continuing through Cyber Monday on December 1, giving them a head start on the best deals.

They’ll find steals on stuff like Jurassic World toys, Squishmallows, plus goodies from FAO Schwarz, all up to half price. Pajamas are slashed by as much as 50%, while certain Lego kits go for 40% less than usual.

Holiday lights and decor under the Wondershop label are also marked down 40%. Slippers, along with footwear, see similar cuts - the same goes for beauty bundles and cozy sweaters. Outer layers built for winter weather drop 40%, just like hats or scarves made to keep you warm.

Apparel for men and women, think brands like Cupshe, Land’s End, or Coofandy, come in at up to 40% off. Between jumping in early, surprise store moments, and web-only offers, Target's Black Friday push gives regular customers - and those who move fast - a solid shot at big-time bargains.

