Target's Holiday Deal Shop: 50 early Black Friday finds starting at $10 (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

As Black Friday gets nearer, Target's skipping the wait - big price cuts are live now in popular sections. Grab hot discounts, some up to 61% off, so you can snag presents and cold-weather must-haves before things get hectic. This first wave includes handy stuff like Apple AirTags for keeping track of trips, plus KitchenAid blenders, great for holiday cookies.

Also in: warm sweaters, loose-fit jeans, comfy clogs that look pricey but aren’t. Some picks start at just ten bucks, so don't sleep - the good ones will sell quickly.

Target kicks off early Black Friday deals with major markdowns across every category

Black Friday isn't here just yet, although Target's already slashing prices on tons of stuff - clothes, gadgets, kitchen tools, toys, even furniture - so this might be the quickest start to holiday deals we’ve seen. You’ll find big brands dropping hard: take Bose QuietComfort earphones, now $200 rather than $360; or grab an Amazon Fire TV Stick for $18 instead of $35; then there’s Breville’s Smart Oven Air Fryer at $320, which rarely dips below $400.

Snagging new clothes feels easier when a V-neck sweater by A New Day costs $12 (originally $22), plus that Astoria fleece pullover? It's down to $60 from $157. Around the house, storage gets cheaper - the WhizMax shoe rack dropped to a #100 from $200 - and Studio McGee’s cozy throw blanket is only $26 right now, bringing neatness and warmth without draining your wallet.

Visitors seeking holiday presents are also included. Toys like the Bluey Turtleboy set and Jurassic World dinosaur figure are half-price at $20, and Lego sets can be bought as low as $10.

The Ninja PossibleCooker is reduced to $100 (originally $170) in the kitchen aisle, and a Keurig mini model is also available at $70, as well as the 18-piece food container set by Rubberma at $20, making it easier to accommodate guests during the holidays at a lower cost.

Apple products, such as AirPods, are currently on sale (priced down to $80), and the 11-inch iPad that costs $350 but now retails at $280 is also on sale to tech enthusiasts.

Shoppers can browse the sale and get big-ticket items and stocking-stuffer gifts before their shelf spots are claimed with everything, including wide-leg jeans and winter slippers, espresso machines and smart TVs, all on sale before inventory begins to dwindle.

