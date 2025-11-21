Target's Holiday Deal Shop: 50 early Black Friday finds starting at $10

As Black Friday gets nearer, Target's skipping the wait - big price cuts are live now in popular sections. Grab hot discounts, some up to 61% off, so you can snag presents and cold-weather must-haves before things get hectic. This first wave includes handy stuff like Apple AirTags for keeping track of trips, plus KitchenAid blenders, great for holiday cookies.
Also in: warm sweaters, loose-fit jeans, comfy clogs that look pricey but aren’t. Some picks start at just ten bucks, so don't sleep - the good ones will sell quickly.
Black Friday isn't here just yet, although Target's already slashing prices on tons of stuff - clothes, gadgets, kitchen tools, toys, even furniture - so this might be the quickest start to holiday deals we’ve seen. You’ll find big brands dropping hard: take Bose QuietComfort earphones, now $200 rather than $360; or grab an Amazon Fire TV Stick for $18 instead of $35; then there’s Breville’s Smart Oven Air Fryer at $320, which rarely dips below $400.
Snagging new clothes feels easier when a V-neck sweater by A New Day costs $12 (originally $22), plus that Astoria fleece pullover? It's down to $60 from $157. Around the house, storage gets cheaper - the WhizMax shoe rack dropped to a #100 from $200 - and Studio McGee’s cozy throw blanket is only $26 right now, bringing neatness and warmth without draining your wallet.
Visitors seeking holiday presents are also included. Toys like the Bluey Turtleboy set and Jurassic World dinosaur figure are half-price at $20, and Lego sets can be bought as low as $10.
The Ninja PossibleCooker is reduced to $100 (originally $170) in the kitchen aisle, and a Keurig mini model is also available at $70, as well as the 18-piece food container set by Rubberma at $20, making it easier to accommodate guests during the holidays at a lower cost.
Apple products, such as AirPods, are currently on sale (priced down to $80), and the 11-inch iPad that costs $350 but now retails at $280 is also on sale to tech enthusiasts.
Shoppers can browse the sale and get big-ticket items and stocking-stuffer gifts before their shelf spots are claimed with everything, including wide-leg jeans and winter slippers, espresso machines and smart TVs, all on sale before inventory begins to dwindle.
