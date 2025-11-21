"He has no respect for women": Special Forces: World's Toughest Test fans react to Kody Brown's behavior in the finale

Kody Brown from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image via Getty)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 concluded on November 20, 2025, when the five remaining recruits faced “the most brutal stage of selection,” which was interrogation.

Among the remaining celebrities was Sister Wives star Kody Brown, who experienced a challenging time in the finale.

Despite being assertive throughout the series and not hesitating to express his opinions, Kody shut down when he faced a female interrogator.

He responded to her questions with brief or one-word answers, struggling to even hold eye contact with her.

The Directing Staff, watching the interrogation from the sidelines, were displeased with his attitude, as it was important for each recruit to build rapport with the interrogator while concealing key information from them.

Later in the episode, Kody was punished for staying silent, as were his co-stars, Gia, Brianna, and Shawn.

Each was made to hold a heavy sandbag under the scorching heat. It was a test from the interrogators to make Kody speak up, hoping he would do or say something to help the ladies, but he remained silent.

Until his last minute on the show, Kody refused to speak up, sparking outrage among fans. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test viewers took to X to criticize Kody’s behavior, as one commented:

“Kody Brown proves on another show that he has no respect for women.”

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test fans were disappointed to see how Kody did not react even when the female recruits were struggling.

“Kooty Kody -Just showed the world once again - what a piece sh*T he is - blah I shut down into stubbornness - no mtha Suck€r you only care abt yourself,” a fan wrote.

“Please tell me I'm not the only one seeing the correlation between Kody putting 3 women through pain for his ego's sake,” another one commented.

“Typical Kody Brown true colors shining through on #SpecialForces just as they do #Sisterwives He treats the women terrible. Has No respect at all for them. Extremely self-centered. He was exactly the same. Narcissistic j*rk! The best part is the WOMEN beat him!” an X user reacted.

Other Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test fans expressed a similar thought.

“Kody showing his true colors! Getting rid of him finally! Thank God!” a person wrote.

“Did he just say whatever woman was pushing him around? Seriously? Oh im gonna enjoy watching them torment Kody. What a major a**!” another netizen commented.

“It's hysterical to me that they gave Kody a female interrogator. They've found the easiest route to get him to cop an attitude,” a fan posted.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star Kody Brown says he shut down due to stress

During his interrogation with the female officer, Kody was questioned about his private life. He revealed that he had 18 children, which prompted the interrogator to ask him if that was possible with one wife.

He simply said, “Nature,” and moved on, unwilling to share more details about his polygamist past, when he used to be married to four wives, calling it private.

Even when he and Brianna got drenched in dirty water, Kody remained silent. The interrogator continued to call him out, accusing him of enjoying women suffering, but Kody did not budge from his stance.

Even when the ladies were made to carry the sandbags, Kody remained shut. While speaking in a confessional, he mentioned that he did not care what others thought about him.

Based on his performance, he was eliminated from the course. In his exit interview, Kody said:

“In the end, the level of stress just made it so that I shut down into a stubbornness. I feel relieved that I’ve made it this far and disappointed that I couldn’t make it farther.”

After Kody was eliminated, Brianna left too, making Gia and Shawn the winners of the show.

The winners, on the other hand, spoke positively when asked about Kody during an interview with TV Insider on November 20.

“They made it seem that way, but he helped my mom with breathing exercises for the airplane challenge,” Gia said.

Shawn added that Kody helped her cross the tunnels when she had a panic attack. They mentioned that Kody was not perfect, but he was helpful to his cast members.

Stay tuned for more updates.