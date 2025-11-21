“He said he was clean 5 days”: Spencer Lofranco reportedly said he was “taking a break to recover” in last Instagram live

Spencer Lofranco died on November 18 at 33 (Image via Facebook/Santino Lofranco)

Tributes poured in on Spencer Lofranco’s final Instagram post, after his brother announced his death on November 20. The former actor shared a monochrome selfie a week before his death, expressing his enthusiasm over face tattoo removal.

Many sent their condolences in the comments of Lofrance’s post, with one user mentioning his last Instagram Live broadcast. Jennifer Cyr (@jmitchcyr) shared:

“Please say his passing isn't true. He said he was taking a break to recover and he would be back. He said he was clean for 5 days on his last live.”

Cyr added:

“What about his color number theory? He had plans! I encouraged him to patent his theory. He was such a brilliant but troubled soul.”

@jmitchcyr wrote about Spencer’s recovery and concluded:

“All of us had such hope for his recovery and comeback. If this is true, my deepest condolences to his family. He will surely be missed. I hope he is at peace now. This is so sad. RIP Bearflix 💔🕊”

While Lofranco’s last live broadcast has seemingly been removed, one of his last clips is going viral on TikTok. In a now-removed Instagram Reel, which many claim to be one of Spencer’s last recordings, he is heard talking about taking a break and getting some rest. The late actor is heard saying:

“Hey guys, it’s about that time of the year when I, you know, pack my things and head in for a hibernation. So, if you don’t hear from me or you can’t get hold of me for the next little while, that’s why. I gotta get some rest and you know… and just, you know, do what I need to do and make sure I’m exactly who I want to be for 2026, so look out.”

Spencer Lofranco called out the haters in another Instagram Live broadcast, months before his death

In an August live session, the At Middleton actor ranted about different things before discussing the former mobster John A. Gotti, whose character he portrayed in the 2018 biographical crime drama film. While addressing his viewers, Spencer Lofranco also reflected on his career and life and said:

“I hope you guys really understand that I actually didn’t fall off or I didn’t fail. [...] I didn’t and don’t regret anything that I f***ing have ever done in my life, because I have been a student of my own life. You know, I tried to be the best student for me.”

Lofranco spoke about being judged by certain people and added:

“Even though I might be doing that, you know, some people will judge me for and condemn me and make me feel less than, that’s only because they’re in denial with their own lives. So, to compensate and to validate their own lie of a life that they’re living, they need to put me down and that confirms that they’re right and I’m wrong, okay? “

Spencer said:

“If you don’t have an IQ of above, I don’t know, 47[?], this will all just be flying straight over your head. If you’re not following, stop what you’re doing and listen. And if you think I’m an idiot, f*** you. I love you and keep it real and keep listening and keep watching because I don’t need to be doing any of this.”

For those unaware, Spencer Lofrance disappeared from the entertainment industry after doing Gotti. He appeared in a YouTube video of Brennen Taylor in 2018, in which he spoke about living on the Venice Beach Boardwalk while selling his art.

The former actor continued uploading pictures and videos across Instagram and TikTok during his absence from the industry. On Thursday, November 20, Spencer’s brother, Santino, announced his passing on social media.

The actor died on Tuesday, and his death is being investigated in British Columbia, Canada, according to TMZ.