“The best is yet to come”: Spencer Lofranco's last Instagram post revealed actor’s enthusiasm over getting face tattoo burned off

Actor Spencer Lofranco died at the age of 33 (Image via Facebook/Santino Lofranco)

Actor Spencer Lofranco, 33, died on Tuesday, November 18, his older brother, Santino, announced on social media.

Santino, who is a Toronto-based lawyer, posted multiple pictures of the late Gotti star and penned a heartfelt note addressing him as “legend.” He captioned his Facebook and Instagram posts:

“To the legend @roccowinning. My brother. You lived a life only some could dream of. You changed people lives, and now you are with God. I will always love you and miss you Bear. RIP. October 18, 1992 - November 18, 2025.”

After confirming Spencer’s death, Santino seemingly made his Instagram handle private, while his Facebook account is still public. The announcement has come over a week after the At Middleton star’s last Instagram post. Spencer Lofranco shared a selfie via @roccowinning and expressed his enthusiasm over getting his face tattoo removed. The actor wrote:

“I’m getting my face tatoo burned out so subscribe to my only fans. Period the best is yet to come. The hair is on it way it’s got held up customs. Crazy”

The cause of Spencer Lofranco’s death has remained undisclosed. According to TMZ, his death is still being investigated in British Columbia, Canada.

More about actor Spencer Lofranco’s life and career

The late actor was born in Toronto, Canada, on October 18, 1992, per his IMDb bio. His father, Rocco “Rocky” Lofranco, is a personal injury lawyer who is a part of the legal team of Lofranco Corriero, a Canadian law firm. According to a 2014 conversation with Interview Magazine, Spencer’s mother was an opera singer, dancer and actress during his childhood. The late actor recounted during the chat:

“Growing up, sometimes my mom would take me to auditions and I would sit in the waiting room with her.”

Spencer revealed in 2014 that his dad did not want him to be an actor. He added:

“He wanted me to be a hockey player and become a lawyer. That didn’t happen.”

During his conversation with Interview Magazine, Spencer also spoke about his decision to become an actor. He said:

“I decided I wanted to be an actor when I was 17. I was always funny guy, always trying to make people laugh and always the center of attention. I guess I was being an actor my whole life. I finally realized what I was doing and it was just getting me in trouble.”

Lofranco shared that he attended summer acting classes and “did a year of conservatory at New York Film Academy.” Spencer made his film debut with the 2013 romcom At Middleton, which earned him the Denver Film Festival Rising Star Award.

In the same year, he was involved in an accident that left actress Camille Banham injured. After he reportedly drove away without offering help, the actor was charged with a hit-and-run misdemeanor and was sentenced to 50 days of community service.

In the subsequent years, Lofranco worked on Jamesy Boy, Unbroken, Dixieland and King Cobra. He also appeared in Gotti as John Gotti Jr., portraying John Travolta’s on-screen son. However, it was his last acting role.

According to a YouTube video released on actor-comedian Brennen Taylor’s channel in June 2018, Spencer Lofranco claimed that he was homeless, albeit willingly, living on the Venice Beach boardwalk.