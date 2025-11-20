Is video of Trump playing football with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Oval Office real? Viral post debunked

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United reacts during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Manchester United and Omonia Nikosia at Old Trafford on October 13, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)

A video of President Donald Trump and Cristiano Ronaldo has gone viral, in which they could be seen playing football in the Oval Office. The clip was reportedly posted by the president on his Truth Social platform. While it has gone quite viral, it is to be noted that the video is not real and is AI-generated.

No such video was posted on the official accounts of Ronaldo on platforms such as Instagram, as of now. Also, the movements of the two seemed like the video was not real. At various moments, the ball was moving even without being touched by either Ronaldo or Trump. Meanwhile, many netizens reacted to the video and pointed out that it was generated using AI.

One user wrote on X,

"This AI stuff got lame a while ago."

"Trump and his supporters might think this is cute. But should a President be posting AI videos (we used to call them deep fakes) on his account?" added a tweet.

"I knew this was AI bc there's no way Trump moves that fast lol," wrote another netizen.

"My maga aunt post this kind of stuff and thinks it's real," joked an X user.

Thus, the video must be debunked, as it was AI-generated.

Cristiano Ronaldo attended a dinner that President Trump hosted for the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister

While the aforementioned video was clearly AI-generated, Cristiano Ronaldo was present at the White House. The 40-year-old Portuguese footballer attended the dinner that Trump hosted for Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

For the unversed, Ronaldo has been a part of Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr since 2023. Since the time that Ronaldo joined the club, he had become the face of Saudi Pro. According to reports by Al Jazeera, Cristiano Ronaldo also featured in a number of promotional clips for the Saudi Tourism Authority.

During the event, Trump thanked the footballer for being present and even said that his son Barron was a big fan. The president further said,

"I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you."

Earlier this month, Cristiano Ronaldo sat for an interview with Piers Morgan and shared his views about President Donald Trump. According to the athlete, Trump was "one of the guys who can help change the world." During the interview with Morgan, Ronaldo further said,

"[Trump is] one of the guys I want to meet. I think he can make things happen, and I like people like that."

According to WION, Trump invited Ronaldo to the White House the next morning. The president reportedly presented the athlete with a golden key to the White House. The athlete even uploaded a post on Instagram, in which he thanked the president for the gesture. Ronaldo wrote,

"Thank you Mr. President for your invitation and for the warm welcome you and the First Lady gave me and my future wife, @georginagio..."

Ronaldo was accompanied by his partner, Georgina, when he visited the White House. His Instagram post garnered more than 20 million likes as of now.