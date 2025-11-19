Cristiano Ronaldo fulfills wish to meet President Trump at exclusive White House Dinner

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 23: Cristiano Ronaldo, football player of Al Nassr, looks on during the Day of Reckoning: Fight Night at Kingdom Arena on December 23, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The dream of Cristiano Ronaldo was fulfilled soon - a few weeks after he claimed that he wanted to meet Donald Trump, he entered the White House. Wearing a crisp tux, he was at a fancy dinner party in honor of a powerful Saudi Arabian, Mohammed bin Salman. The affair was smooth, ruthless in particulars, but crowded with large personalities rubbing shoulders beneath the same roof.

By his side? His girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez. Other big names popped up that night on Pennsylvania Ave: soccer boss Gianni Infantino, Apple's Tim Cook, not to mention tech mogul Elon Musk.

Trump's playful story about Barron meeting Cristiano Ronaldo sparks buzz during rare U.S. visit by the football icon

President Donald Trump captured a headline in his latest appearance when he created a light-hearted anecdote about his son, Barron, and football star Cristiano Ronaldo. The audience also heard Trump telling them that he had gotten some unforeseen cool dad points after having helped his son meet the internationally acclaimed athlete, a moment he himself joked would have made him appear more credible as a parent.

The mere appearance of Ronaldo was a significant spectacle since the Al-Nassr forward has seldom been to the U.S. since moving to the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo himself had already indicated in an interview earlier this month that he would like time with Trump, labeling him as someone who can change the world and showing interest in talking about subjects such as world peace.

While walking around, they looked like they had fun, sharing laughs in a video put online by the White House and they captioned it as:

"Two GOATS. CR7 x 45/47 🔥"

Right after that, the top two legends' posts blew up, stirring talks and creating yet another popular wave about their everyday moments.

