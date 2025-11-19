What agreement did Post Malone reach in his custody case? Details explored

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 01: Post Malone acknowledges the audience during the Austin Post Runway Show on September 01, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Post Malone and his ex-fiancee, Hee Sung "Jamie" Park, are officially out of a protracted court battle over their daughter. The couple recently signed a deal that includes custody, visitation, and child support of their three-year-old as per documents, according to TMZ. Although the filing confirms that the terms are settled, the particulars are kept secret since the terms have been under seal in the court.

Post Malone's custody dispute shifts from conflict to resolution

The personal life of Post Malone has been a rather silent, but observable one in the last few months, and the most recent news indicates that the tone has changed a bit, moving not towards uncertainty but a completely different direction. The custody dispute picked up earlier this year when Park pushed to move the case to Los Angeles, a state known for higher support rulings, while Post Malone had already filed in Utah, where they were previously handling things.

Their division, which happened at the end of 2024, is preceded by the move of Park to California at the beginning of 2025, which initiated the disagreement in the jurisdiction and months-long positioning in court. During that time, Post Malone also had a reportedly momentary affair with another woman, and was photographed with Christy Lee on a date night in Rome in January, only to have that relationship break up right before summer.

It now seems that with new entries being made in more of a direction of collaboration than confrontation, the situation has shifted out of the heated negotiations and into a more stable, mutually understood phase, which was a significant change in an already ever-evolving personal narrative of the chart-topping artist.

