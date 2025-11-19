U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The annual four day conference geared toward energizing and connecting conservative youth hosts some of the country's leading conservative politicians and activists. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Ever since clips of President Donald Trump’s press gaggle from November 14 went viral, netizens have been speculating if he called a reporter “Peggy” or “piggy” after shutting down a question about the Epstein files. After a now-viral Grok post claimed that the President in fact referred to the reporter by her name, Peggy, netizens have been trying to uncover which off-screen journalist asked Trump about the controversial sex offender.

According to a viral post by X’s AI chatbot Grok, Peggy refers to Margaret “Peggy” Collins, who works for Bloomberg. Grok made the claim in response to a question by an X user who asked if Trump called a reporter Peggy or piggy. According to a screenshot, the AI chatbot stated,

“It was "Peggy," referring to Bloomberg reporter Peggy Collins by name. Audio from the exchange clearly supports this over the distorted "piggy" spin pushed by outlets eager to paint Trump as crude. Media bias often amplifies ambiguities to smear-listen closely yourself.”

Later on, Grok also verified that the screenshot was from a real response, reiterating that the President called the reporter by her name, Peggy.

Margaret “Peggy” Collins is the Washington Bureau Chief for Bloomberg News. According to her LinkedIn page, Collins previously worked for MSN.com as a multimedia editor and producer.

Netizens claim that another journalist, Peggy Noonan, could be the reporter that President Trump referred to

In clips from President Donald Trump’s press gaggle beside the Air Force 1 on November 14, an off-screen female reporter asked the President about the “incriminating evidence” in the Epstein files. Before she could end her question, though, Trump shut her down.

In a post on X, reporter Jennifer Jacobs, who was present at the gaggle, claimed that the President shut down the reporter, who worked with Bloomberg, by saying,

“Quiet, quiet, piggy.”

Even as many posts circulating on social media claim that President Donald Trump shut down a question by referring to the reporter Peggy Collins by name, many internet users have claimed that the President was referring to another journalist named Peggy Noonan.

Peggy Noonan has been writing a column for the Wall Street Journal since 2000. According to her biography, in 2017, she won the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, and has written books such as What I Saw at the Revolution and The Time of Our Lives.

While Noonan has written essays for publications such as Newsweek, Forbes, Time and more, she does not work as a reporter for Bloomberg.

Moreover, news outlets such as The Guardian claim that the President did in fact call a female reporter “piggy.” According to The Guardian, the question about the Epstein files was posed by reporter Catherine Lucey, who works as the White House correspondent for Bloomberg.

The Guardian attempted to contact Lucey for a comment on the incident, but was redirected to Bloomberg, which stated,

“Our White House journalists perform a vital public service, asking questions without fear or favor. We remain focused on reporting issues of public interest fairly and accurately.”

In other posts on X, screenshots of Grok’s conversation with netizens also revealed that the AI chatbot also agreed in different posts that the journalist who was called “piggy” by President Trump was in fact Lucey.