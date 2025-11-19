Why was Jersey City cop arrested? Ex New Jersey mayor Andrew LaBruno allegations explained

Andrew LaBruno campaigning for LD39 in the State Assembly in October (Image via Facebook/Andrew LaBruno)

A Jersey City Police Department sergeant, Andrew LaBruno was arrested on November 17 on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. As per The New York Post, LaBruno, who was formerly a mayor of the town of Dumont in New Jersey, allegedly drugged and sexual assaulted a child.

According to the complaint obtained by the news publication, LaBruno allegedly sprayed “an unknown substance into his hand” after which he placed “it over the victim’s mouth and nose, causing the victim dizziness,” reported The New York Post.

As per ABC 7 NY, the complaint also stated that LaBruno was aware of the victim being both mentally and physically indisposed after he placed the unknown substance on the minor’s face.

Authorities also revealed that LaBruno met the alleged victim on social media after which he visited the child’s residence in Englewood, according to ABC 7 NY.

According to the news outlet, LaBruno has been suspended without pay.

About Andrew LaBruno

Andrew LaBruno traces his origin to Puerto Rico and Italy. According to his website, he is married to Meghan LaBruno and is a father to two children named Jack and Ava. The couple settled down in Dumont in Bergen County before the birth of their two children.

LaBruno, who was born in Jersey City, became a Jersey City Police Officer in 2005. He eventually rose through the ranks and became a Police Sergeant, who was most recently working with the Jersey City Office of Emergency Management, as per his website.

In Dumont, LaBruno held an office on the Borough Council. He was mayor of Dumont from 2020 to 2023.

The suspended police officer founded a non profit named the Dumont Community Group, which runs various events in the town such as the Dumont Day, Dumont 5K, Movies in the Park, and a town-wide garage sale.

Back in 2020, while he was mayor, LaBruno flagged the behavior of two high school teachers who made homophobic comments on a group chat on Zoom. At the time, LaBruno spoke to Nj.com, and while condemning the teachers for their insensitive comments, said,

“These homophobic comments do not reflect our community’s values, nor do they represent our beliefs in the Borough of Dumont. We are an inclusive and welcoming community…While there is still much work to be done fighting against inequalities and standing up for human rights, our educators mold our children’s minds, and these comments have no place in our education system.”

Most recently, LaBruno ran for State Assembly from the 39th legislative district as a Democrat, as per The New York Post. During his campaign, LaBruno emphasized the family values that he brings as a candidate, and on his website, wrote,

“As a Police Sergeant, a former Mayor, a husband, and a father of two, I understand what keeps families up at night. I’ve sat at the kitchen table worrying about the same things you do—rising costs, public safety, the quality of our schools, and what kind of future we’re leaving for our children.”

LaBruno ran on a platform of public safety and education, in addition to fixing taxes and protecting unions. According to The New York Post, however, LaBruno lost his bid earlier in November.