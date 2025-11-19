What is the Quarter Zip movement trend? Viral online cultural shift explained

The Quarter Zip trend explained as new fashion statement takes over TikTok. (Image via TikTok/@charlie.dior1)

A new fashion trend called the Quarter Zip movement, specifically centred around young Black men has gone viral on TikTok over the last few days. The new fashion current refers to Black youth leaving behind their YN-core clothing habits for half-zip sweatshirts or hoodies to embrace a fresh aesthetic.

Content creator Charlie Boy, aka, @charlie.dior1, whose take on the trend garnered over 1.5 million views on TikTok titled his post, "Transitioning from a YN to a Quarter Zip".

Charlie appeared in the video in a bright red Nike tech outfit with black masks and red and white sneakers. However, he went on to change his entire look starting with an ironed straight fit formal tailored trouser, a pair of classic ankle Chelsea boots, a formal blue and white pinstripe shirt, a tie, and lastly, a bright red half zip sweater.

Charlie also replaced his beanie with a flat tweed hat. Accessorized with a classic black leather watch with white dial, a silver bracelet, and a pair of sunglasses, Charlie then imitated an officegoer’s look by walking on the treadmill with a Boston bag in hand.

Speaking to the Daily Dot regarding the trend, Charlie said:

"The quarter zip sweater isn't a trend to me. You've seen it in my videos for a reason. It fits my day-to-day routine, works with everything, and stays practical in any season."

Charlie told the outlet the fashion statement is now being called a trend due to its sudden virality. However, for the influencer and many other, Charlie claimed the quarter zip theme is a "lifestyle".

Creators join the Quarter Zip trend to rejuvenate their aura, inspire others to welcome the change

Young Black men have taken over TikTok with their latest wardrobe upgrade from the somewhat signature hip-hop-core attires to the half-zip sweatshirts paired with other formal piece of garments and accessories.

To some, the ensemble centred around the quarter zip is not just a shift in fashion, but also a cultural shift that further symbolizes an improved lfiestyle, and set of values.

TikTok user @whois.jason and @Richdafifth shared a video on November 6 as they jumped on the bandwagon:

"We don't do Nike Tech, we don't do coffee. It's straight quarter zips and matchas around here."

Both dressed in navy blue half-zip sweaters, Jason said his friend wanted to go out wearing Nike tech, but he said:

"What are you doing? You upgraded in life, you wear glasses now."

Jason's friend quipped that this new fashion shift would change everyone's life.

Women have taken a liking to the trend as well. TikTok creator @meyhaleshay alluded to the trend to express how men earned 10% of her respect back by shifting their style. She wrote in the caption of her post from last week:

"I'm actually so proud of them. I never thought the day would come, thought they could never earn any respect back. Still not a fan of them but I hope more movements like this happen."

Another creator @missshaytart took to the platform to express what she felt about the trend:

"I don’t usually have anything nice to say about men, but today, I have something nice to say. I actually want to praise them."

@missshaytart explained society mainly forces women to dress presentable and take care of their appearances. But men were never pressured to do the same. Hence, the quarter zip trend that are making Black men get rid of their hood or gangster-core personality and wanting to better represent themselves as gentlemen, is something worth appreciating.

Shay said even though it is apparently just a sweater, it is a "sign of evolution".