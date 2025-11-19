Who was Ivan Ronquillo? Gina Lima’s ex-boyfriend's last post goes viral as he’s found dead a day after actress’s death

Ivan Ronquillo and Gina Lima seen together before their deaths (Image via Facebook/Ivan Cezar Ronquillo)

In a rapidly evolving news story from the Philippines, Ivan Ronquillo, the former partner of freelance model, actress and social media influencer Gina Lima was found dead days after Lima’s passing.

Ivan Ronquillo was also a model. He was born in 2001, and was 24 years of age. He posted regularly on social media, and had close to 34,000 followers on Instagram.

According to the La Loma Police, on the morning of November 19, Ronquillo was found dead in the same apartment where Lima earlier passed away on November 16, reports Phil Star Life.

The station commander of the La Loma Police Station, Lt. Col. Jose Luis Aguirre, told the news outlet that Ronquillo was taken to the Quezon City General Hospital after being discovered unresponsive. However, after doctors failed to revive him, he was declared dead.

As per Phil Star Life, authorities are in the process of investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of both Ronquillo and Lima.

Some media reports suggest that Ronquillo may have died as a result of suicide.

Before he passed away, Ivan Ronquillo took to social media to post tributes dedicated to Gina Lima

Gina Lima, a model who worked with the digital entertainment platform VMX, was discovered unresponsive by her ex-boyfriend Ivan Ronquillo at an apartment in Barangay Katipunan, as per Manila Standard.

The news outlet reports that Lima was brought to Quezon City General Hospital, where she was declared dead.

After initial investigations, a hospital report shared that Lima died due to cardiorespiratory distress, notes Manila Standard.

After Lima passed away on November 16, Ronquillo took to his Facebook account to post in remembrance of her. The videos have now gone viral.

He posted a montage of moments with Lima in which the former couple could be seen at various locations, including at an apartment and in front of a Starbucks outlet.

The montage also featured Ronquillo and Lima inside an airplane, eating at a restaurant, and enjoying at a park. Ronquillo had also included a video of him surprising Lima for Valentine’s Day.

In another long video posted by Ronquillo, he could be seen hanging out and talking to Lima in what appeared to be an apartment. The timestamp on the video revealed that it was shot the same day that Lima died.

In another video, Ronquillo could be seen crying and cradling a woman who appeared to be Lima.

Ronquillo also posted other content a few hours before he passed away. In a set of images and video, he showed a long bruise running the entire length of one side of his face. He attributed the injury to another man.

As per PEP, Lima’s friends claimed in verified reports on social media that Ronquillo may have been involved in her death. Phil Star Life reported that as per authorities, there was no sign of struggle in the apartment where Lima was discovered dead.

According to ABS CBN, Ronquillo was merely a witness in the case. An autopsy conducted on Lima revealed that she had non-fatal external injuries in addition to congested, edematous lungs and heart congestion.

A spokesperson of Quezon City Police District (QCPD), Jennifer Gannaban, told ABS CBS that marijuana kush and tablets were discovered in the apartment where Lima died.

The outlet noted that further investigations into the deaths of Ronquillo and Lima are continuing.