IShowSpeed hit with lawsuit after alleged physical altercation with Rizzbot during streamed Austin event

A lawsuit has been filed in Travis County against social media personality IShowSpeed (Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

A legal case has been initiated in Travis County against internet celebrity Darren Jason Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed or Speed, following an episode involving a robot called Rizzbot during a live-streamed event in Austin. Social Robotics, LLC, has brought a lawsuit stating that the robot suffered major harm following an on-camera encounter on September 16, 2025.

The filing says Speed set up Rizzbot's appearance on his live-stream when things got heated. The lawsuit claims that Speed looked "angry and upset" during the broadcast and states that someone "attacked the robot on purpose until it broke." The creators are seeking $1 million to cover the losses incurred as a result of this.

IShowSpeed faces lawsuit over alleged Rizzbot damage and lost opportunities

In a YouTube video featuring Speed and Rizzbot, the influencer was heard reacting to the robot by saying,

“What the f***? So this is Rizzbot?”

The legal complaint further accuses him of striking the robot, placing it in a chokehold and continuing physical contact described in the suit as “roughhousing.” Social Robotics claims that the resulting damage rendered the robot unusable.

The company also states the incident led to significant setbacks for Rizzbot’s planned engagements. The lawsuit cites the cancellation of upcoming appearances, including a scheduled co-hosting segment with prominent creator MrBeast and a planned feature on The NFL Today Show on CBS.

The complaint describes these missed opportunities as critical losses, noting,

“This is no doubt a monumental setback for the RizzBot in terms of viral momentum and financial gain from the exposure. Being in a MrBeast production is akin to being in a Super Bowl commercial.”

Social Robotics states that Rizzbot had over 800 million views across platforms before this incident occurred, but now that number has fallen to approximately 226 million. KXAN reached out to Watkins and his team for their side of the story, and we're waiting to hear back.

