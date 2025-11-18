"They really think we are stupid!": Physical: Asia fans react to Team Korea winning the competition show

Team Korea from Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@amottivation)

Physical: Asia released three new episodes, including the finale, on November 18, 2025. When the segment began, four teams were still in the running to become the winners: Korea, Australia, Japan, and Mongolia.

However, as the episodes progressed and the challenges unfolded, teams began to get eliminated one after the other.

The Final Quest was played between Team Korea and Team Mongolia after Teams Australia and Japan were sent home in Quests 4 and 5, respectively.

Both Korea and Mongolia put their best foot forward, trying to clinch the title. Their limits were put to the test as they went all out in a six-on-six All-Out team match. It comprised three games, out of which either team had to win two to become the winner.

Korea outperformed Mongolia in the first two games – Wall-Pushing Match and Iron Ball Dragging Match – and took home the winner’s title along with the ₩1 billion (~ $700,000) cash prize.

Physical: Asia fans were divided over the outcome of the series. While many felt the result was allegedly biased, since Korea was the host country, others applauded the Koreans for outlasting their opponents.

Netizens flocked to X to share their opinions, as one commented:

“What even in the name of scam was #PhysicalAsia They really want us to believe that a show produced by Koreans, held in Korea and won by Korea is totally legitimate. Also the tactics used to get Australia out What a joke! They really think we are stupid!”

Many Physical: Asia fans were disappointed with the outcome of Korea winning the show.

“they really went the kpop survival show route just rigged lmfaooo u actually expect me to believe korea was the best team out of all of them?” a fan wrote.

“Rigged as f**k. Y’all should stick to Physical 100 if y’all aren’t gonna be true or have no favoritism to your own country. Cowards! Y u gotta eliminate Aus and JP for Korea to win? The activity was favored for Korea so Mongolia will lose too!” another one commented.

“You want me to believe that Korea was the strongest on physical Asia??.. Next joke please!” an X user reacted.

However, other Physical: Asia fans applauded Team Korea’s victory.

“Korea working so hard and literally crying at winning and yall saying its rigged just because they had more experience with these games. is so disrespectful imo to every single athlete who was on this show. Anyway so proud of korea,” a fan wrote.

“f**K YEAH KOREA!! they’re insane. i loved watching how they supported & coached e/o thru all the quests. and their captain, kdh, is such an intelligent strategist; it’s baffling to me why many ppl on here think he isn’t? i mean, he led his team to victory…” another netizen commented.

“Korea won, as expected. I disagree with the accusations that the competition was rigged. They have a very balanced lineup (speed, strength, endurance) and they consistently play smart in every quest. They fully deserve the win,” a fan posted.

How did Team Korea react to their victory in Physical: Asia?

In the Final Quest, Team Korea and Mongolia faced three challenges. However, the finale ended after two matches, as Korea won the first two matches, defeating Mongolia for the title.

The first game was a Wall-Pushing Match, and the second was an Iron Ball Dragging Match.

The first contest started in favor of Mongolia, but things changed soon when the Koreans won the latter two rounds.

The Iron Ball Dragging Match was an equally tied contest, as both Mongolia and Korea stood neck and neck.

After five rounds of pulling a collection of heavy balls using their bodies, the game was tied. Consequently, both teams entered a tie-breaker round. It was this round that Korea won, along with the title of Physical: Asia winners.

While reflecting on their victory, Min-jae said:

“It was like a dream. I don’t know what else to say. I’m just kind of over the moon.”

Korea’s captain, Kim Dong-hyun, expressed how shocked he was by the outcome. Having come close to getting eliminated, he understood the significance of the win.

He expressed gratitude toward his teammates, saying it was the “honor” of his career. Sung-bin was equally appreciative of his team members, commending them for working together as a unit.

Eun-sil and Amotti were also elated about their feat, calling it “indescribable.”

Stay tuned for more updates.