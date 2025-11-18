Who was Rebecca Heineman? GoFundMe raises over $157000 as legendary game designer passes amid cancer battle

Rebecca Ann Heineman posing for a picture (Image via Instagram/@burgerbecky)

Rebecca Ann Heineman, a seminal game designer and programming pioneer who was the first American to officially win a national video game championship has died at 62 after a short fight with aggressive adenocarcinoma.

Her death was confirmed by friends and family with a GoFundMe campaign, originally established to help with medical expenses, currently having raised over $157,000 to help pay for funeral expenses.

Rebecca Heineman, who was born in 1963, gained her fame in the gaming industry when she was just 14, winning a national championship for Space Invaders in 1980. The win made her the first known U.S. champion of any video game and helped unleash a spectacular 40 plus year professional career.

Along with Brian Fargo, Jay Patel and Troy Worrell, she co-founded Interplay Productions in 1983, establishing the foundation for some of the most significant PC games ever produced, such as Wasteland, Fallout and Baldur's Gate.

Rebecca Heineman made contributions as a programmer and designer. The Bard's Tale III: Thief of Fate is among her most well known design credits.

Heineman's programming career spanned the 1990s and 2000s, during which she gained recognition for well known Macintosh system ports like Wolfenstein 3D, Baldur's Gate and Icewind Dale. Programming the 3DO port of Doom by herself in a matter of weeks is one of her most famous accomplishments.

Rebecca Heineman life apart from video games and her struggle against cancer

Rebecca Heineman was an influential figure in LGBTQ gaming history in addition to her technical legacy. She became one of the first openly transgender women in the video game industry when she came out as transgender in the early 2000s.

She was recognized by groups like GLAAD and received the 2025 Gayming Icon Award for her efforts to promote representation, accessibility and inclusion.

She co-founded Old Sküül Games with her wife, Jennell Jaquays, a fellow game designer and artist with whom she shared a lot of her life and career. Heineman was deeply impacted by the loss of Jaquays, who died in early 2024. She wrote about her desire to be reunited with her "one true love" in her last public statement.

Heineman was unexpectedly diagnosed with cancer. Early in October 2025, she disclosed that she had been experiencing extreme exhaustion and trouble breathing, which resulted in the identification of extensive cancer that affected her liver and lungs.

Her condition quickly deteriorated, so she started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for treatments.

"Insurance is helping, but some of my treatment are out of network so I’m getting huge bills... This is the fight for my life. Please help me. I want to keep creating games and comics and I need your support to beat this cancer," she wrote on the campaign bio.

She raised over $157,000 with the help of supporters from all over the gaming community, including longtime friends, coworkers and fans. Heineman requested donations to help her family bid her a good farewell in her final update in which she revealed that treatments were no longer working.

"It’s time. According to my doctors. All further treatments are pointless. So, please donate so my kids can create a funeral worthy of my keyboard, Pixelbreaker! So I can make a worthy entrance for reuniting with my one true love, Jennell Jaquays," she stated.

As industry tributes keep coming in, Rebecca Heineman is being recognized as a visionary creator whose legacy influenced contemporary gaming.