Who is David Kozak? Colorado professor under fire over slamming TPUSA supporters on camera

Attendees hold up Turning Point USA signs at the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

David Kozak, a retired professor from Colorado, is being criticized on social media after clips of his tirade against conservatives and Turning Point USA members went viral. In the video, which was shot on November 7 after a local chapter of the conservative advocacy group founded by Charlie Kirk at Fort Lewis College was approved, the professor called conservatives “N*zis.”

David Kozak is a retired professor of anthropology, who used to teach at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. According to the college’s faculty webpage, Kozak now holds the title of Professor Emeritus at the faculty of Anthropology. In the past, Kozak has led student field trips to Tanzania to foster anthropology students’ engagement with the discipline.

According to 4 Corners TV, Kozak wrote a book which is a guide to cragging in the Durango region.

A spokesperson of Fort Lewis College, Nardy Bickel told Durango Herald that the professor retired in 2022 and no longer has any ties to the college.

About David Kozak’s reaction to a Turning Point USA local chapter getting approved

In viral videos circulating on social media, David Kozak can be seen responding to the recognition of Turning Point USA’s Fort Lewis College chapter. In the clip, Kozak rails against conservatives by calling them “N*zis,” and uses a lot of expletives against TPUSA’s supporters.

As per clips of Kozak’s remarks, the retired professor said,

“Come on, N*zis. Come on, N*zis…F**k the N*zis.”

Upon spotting the camera, Kozak also made an obscene gesture with his hand. Kozak was confronted by some other people who said, “Jesus loves you,” and in response, the former professor stated,

“And he loves N*zis too.”

He also called people around him “fascist lovers.”

Kozak’s tirade came in wake of the local college’s TPUSA chapter gaining approval.

Initially, a Fort Lewis College senior named Jonah Flynn first attempted to start a TPUSA chapter at his college, as per The New York Post. On October 17, however, students and community members of the college started a petition calling for the college to not recognize the chapter, claiming that the organization directly harmed members of its community.

According to Fox News, the community members’ petition, which called on the college to not recognize the chapter as a Registered Student Organization (RSO), stated,

“At a college where many students identify as Indigenous, students of color, LGBTQ+, or from other underrepresented backgrounds, this harm cannot be ignored. We are calling on Fort Lewis College to take action that prioritizes student safety and well-being by refusing to recognize the TPUSA chapter as an RSO.”

The chapter at Fort Lewis College was denied. Soon, however, supporters of TPUSA began another petition, which called on the college to recognize the organization’s chapter. The change.org petition, which garnered more than 1,000 signatures, stated,

“Despite peaceful intentions and respect for Fort Lewis policies, TPUSA's application to become a registered student organization (RSO) has been denied by the Associated Students of Fort Lewis College (ASFLC)…We, therefore, call upon the administration of Fort Lewis College to reverse the decision reached by the ASFLC and approve TPUSA's application for RSO status. By doing so, FLC would prove its dedication to academic integrity, diversity of thought, and the intellectual growth of its students. This will also empower TPUSA to continue promoting conservative ideals and engaging in respectful discourse with the FLC student population.”

According to The New York Post, Associated Students of Fort Lewis College reversed its initial decision by approving the TPUSA chapter of the college on November 7.