How much did Jeffrey Epstein donate to Harvard? Financier's financial contribution to the institution explored as professor Larry Summers steps down

In light of the frequent email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and Larry Summers - a former president and current professor at Harvard University - the latter has decided to step down from his public commitments. Their close relationship has also put Epstein's associations with Harvard University into question.

After Jeffrey was arrested over charges of child sexual abuse (in 2019), Harvard's office of the president released a statement about the financier's connection to the institution.

BREAKING: Former Harvard President Lawrence Summers will step down amid ties to Jeffrey Epstein's child-trafficking network.

The report confirmd that Jeffrey Epstein had donated a total of $9.1 million to Harvard between 1998 and 2008 - before his conviction. The donations were distributed to support several research and faculty activities at the university.

A review conducted within Harvard also revealed that out of the $9 million, over $200K remained unspent by the university. The former president pledged to donate the amount equally between 2 non-profit organizations - Boston-based My Life My Choices, and New York-based Girls Educational & Mentoring Services (GEMS).

In his statement addressing his email exchange with Epstein, Professor Summers wrote:

"I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused. I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein."

Larry continued:

"While continuing to fulfill my teaching obligations, I will be stepping back from public commitments as one part of my broader effort to rebuild trust and repair relationships with the people closest to me."

CNN reports that Larry Summers served as the president of Harvard University between 2001 and 2006, after which he had to resign in light of controversies surrounding his sexist comments.

Following his resignation, Summers joined Harvard's Charles W. Eliot University as a professor. His wife, Elisa New, is also a professor emerita at Harvard, and teaches American Literature.

​ Massachusetts Senator calls on Harvard to sever ties with Larry Summers

Senator Elizabeth Warren said Harvard should cut ties with former Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers after Democrats released emails showing Epstein and Summers engaged in regular correspondence well after Epstein’s first sex-crime arrest.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/dAV7TBL10J — AF Post (@AFpost) November 18, 2025

It appears that Larry Summers apologetic statement isn't good enough for Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has called on Harvard University to sever all ties with the professor and hold him accountable for his frienship with Epstein.

Warren, who was a former professor at Harvard Law School herself, told CNN:

"For decades, Larry Summers has demonstrated his attraction to serving the wealthy and well-connected, but his willingness to cozy up to a convicted sex offender demonstrates monumentally bad judgment."

The Sentor accused Summers for his inability to distance himself from Epstein even after his sex offenses were made public, adding:

"Summers cannot be trusted to advise our nation’s politicians, policymakers, and institutions — or teach a generation of students at Harvard or anywhere else."

This isn't the first time that Warren has stood up against Summers, CNN reports, with the duo having clashed over financial regulations in the past.

