Who are Johnny Knoxville’s kids? All about Jackass star’s children as he marries Emily Ting

Arlo Clapp, Rocko Akira Clapp, Johnny Knoxville and Emily Ting attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros (Image via Getty)

Johnny Knoxville recently married costume designer Emily Ting in a private ceremony. The actor and stunt performer shared the news in an Instagram post dated November 16.

"It seems I have had a lot of news lately but there is no news bigger than this…..Today Emily and I got married and I’m the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe. Bucket is pretty happy [too] as you can see from the pictures. It was a small ceremony with family, friends, and THE best minister ever. Thank you John Waters we love you so. Ok I’m getting off Instagram now because it’s our wedding night😉, but I wanted everyone to know. Love to everybody, wahoooo!!!👰🏻‍♀🤵🏻💒❤❤❤," wrote Knoxville.

The first photo in the post showed the newlyweds with their dog, Bucket, with Knoxville wearing a blue velvet suit paired with white loafers and his wife in a lavender minidress.

The second captured the couple posing alongside actor John Waters, who officiated the ceremony.

Fans flooded the comment section of the post with heartfelt messages.

"What a sight to brighten my feed! Congrats 🤩," one user wrote. "👏

"Congratulations!!! You both look so happy! The pup looks happy too:)," another user commented.

"I'm so happy for you guys! All my best ❤️" another user stated.

Knoxville has three children, Madison, Rocko and Arlo, from previous relationships. Keep reading to learn more about them.

More about Johnny Knoxville's kids

Johnny Knoxville welcomed daughter Madison with his then-wife Melanie Lynn Clapp on January 4, 1996. The couple were married from 1995 to 2009. Graduating from Oberlin College in 2018 with a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature, Madison is an Associate Producer, Production Supervisor, and Writer, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Recalling Madison's birth in a 2024 interview with People Magazine, he said:

"The baby was born and she was put into my arms. Just looking at her, all of my fear went away. It just went away. I was like, 'I think we got this,' And it was a wonderful feeling."

He later welcomed his son, Rocko, with his second wife, Naomi Nelson, in 2009, followed by his second daughter, Arlo, two years later. The couple finalized their divorce in 2024.

Speaking about fatherhood in the same interview with the outlet, the Jackass co-creator added:

"I don't know if there's a greater thing. It's a responsibility and it's hard, but it's great. I love being a parent."

In a 2022 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Johnny told host Jay Leno that his son inherited his "Jackass gene."

"Luckily my daughters, that gene didn't get passed down to them. You know, girls are just smarter than boys and I don't have to worry about them. But my son is just like my father. So he's got this funny look in his eye so yeah, I have to worry about Rocko," said Johnny.

Although Johnny tried to keep his career a secret from his children, Rocko learned about it at the age of six from his school friends.

"I said: 'Yeah, Dad has a silly show where he does pranks and stunts, but it’s not really appropriate for you to see.' Especially for him, because he’s wired like my father. He has that rambunctious spirit and I’m afraid that he would want to do it. And that’s just not going to be on the cards," Knoxville told The Guardian in 2022.

Stay tuned for more updates.