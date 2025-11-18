What happened to Bryce Dunlap? Bernie Kosar's liver donor’s GoFundMe raises over $46,000 as grieving mother speaks out following son’s death

A 21-year-old Ohio native, Bryce Dunlap, reportedly helped save Bernie Kosar (Image via Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Bryce Dunlap, a 21-year-old Ohio native, passed away last weekend, a few days after his hospitalization, according to Fox 8 I-TEAM. The outlet further reported that the young man may have helped save Bernie Kosar’s life.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback underwent a liver transplant surgery on Monday, November 17, and shared a clip on social media in the afternoon. Kosar, while lying on a hospital bed, stated:

“Hey, I'm out and I'm feeling good. Just ready to enjoy the rest of the week and the rest of our lives.”

According to a GoFundMe page launched by Bryce Dunlap’s aunt, Tracy McCanna, he passed away due to complications from an anoxic brain injury. The 21-year-old had been hospitalized last week.

His stepmother, Nicole Dunlap, posted about Bryce’s condition on Wednesday, November 12, in a Facebook post. She revealed that he “went unresponsive from respiratory distress,” leading to cardiac arrest on Sunday. Nicole added:

“He’s currently on a ventilator, but we’ve been seeing encouraging signs…he’s squeezing our hands, curling his toes, and coughing.”

Fox 8 spoke with Bryce Dunlap’s mother, Kim Kane, who mentioned her son’s wish to donate his organs. Kane stated that the family found out last weekend that Bryce would not survive.

They decided to honor the 21-year-old’s wishes and met with officials from LifeBlanc. Kane shared that none of their family members needed a transplant and added:

“My ex-husband and I looked at each other and said Bernie Kosar is going through some terrible stuff. And we said put Bernie on the list. She said are you serious and we said yeah put Bernie on the list.”

During the conversation, Kim Kane also revealed how Bryce was a Cleveland Browns fan and said:

“This would have meant so much to him to do something.”

GoFundMe campaign raises over $46,000, as the community shows support to Bryce Dunlap’s family

After the 21-year-old Browns fan died last week, his aunt Tracy McCanna created a fundraiser to support the family amid “emotional and financial challenges.” The organizer announced Bryce Dunlap’s unexpected passing due to complications from an anoxic brain injury and added:

“Bryce was a bright light—full of humor, kindness, and an energy that lifted everyone around him. Losing him so suddenly has left his family devastated and facing emotional and financial challenges.”

McCanna shared that the funds raised by the campaign will help “cover funeral and memorial expenses.” She wrote:

“No family should have to worry about finances while grieving the loss of a child, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, an uncle, a cousin, a friend.”

As Tracy McCanna encouraged the readers to contribute, she paid tribute to Bryce Dunlap by writing:

“Bryce touched countless lives, and will continue to do so as an organ donor. We want to honor him in a way that reflects the love he shared so freely.”

Within the two days of the GoFundMe campaign’s launch, the community has shown support for the Dunlap family. The fundraiser has received over 610 donations, which have raised more than $46,000 as of the time of this writing.