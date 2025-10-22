Kimber Mills GoFundMe raises over $20,000 as friends mourn beloved Cleveland cheerleader

Kimber Mills' vigil at Cleveland high school (Image via Fcebook/@JamesSpann)

The Cleveland, Alabama, community is grieving the death of 18-year-old cheerleader Kimber Mills, who was shot and killed at a bonfire party over the weekend. A GoFundMe page for her family has raised over $20,000 as classmates, teachers, and other members of the community support Kimber and her family through this senseless act of violence.

In the fundraiser on behalf of the Cleveland High School Class of 2026 and the local community, Beth Faust described Kimber as a “sweet daughter, sister, and friend,” one who was loved by all who knew her.

"Please join us in supporting Kimber Mills and her family during this difficult time. Kimber is a senior at Cleveland High School and has faced a tragedy that no one should have to endure. She is loved by her family, her friends, her school, and her community and needs all the prayers and support we can offer," the campaign read.

Please pray for the friends and family of Kimber Mills. Kimber was shot in the head along with 3 others

At 4 pm there's an honor walk as Mills family has chosen to donate her organs. This is just about the saddest thing I've seen. I can't imagine. pic.twitter.com/Q1zKLJsui1 — Rolltiderissa78 (@rolltiderissa) October 21, 2025

Monday night, people held a vigil at Cleveland High School, where Kimber was a cheerleader and senior. Candles lit up the field, and friends spoke about her warmth, positivity, and caring demeanor. Her sister, Ashley Mills, gave an emotional speech, saying:

"We shouldn’t be burying our little sister. It should be the other way around."

Mills described Kimber as always wanting to care for others and that she wanted to be a nurse one day.

More about the incident which took Kimber Mills' life

It has been reported that Kimber was shot in both the head and leg on Saturday night at a woods party off of Highway 75 near Palmerdale, Alabama. She was one of four individuals who were injured during a fight as shots were fired.

She was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where doctors told her family her injuries were not survivable. Kimber was kept on life support for three days before her family made the brave decision to donate her organs so that her life could continue living on through other individuals.

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains descriptions of violence & death



Steven Tyler Whitehead, 27, has been charged with murder following a shooting near Palmerdale, Alabama, on Saturday that critically injured Kimber Mills, 18, a promising cheerleader from Cleveland. Mills will be… pic.twitter.com/zznrkMigTb — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) October 21, 2025

On Tuesday, a crowd totaling hundreds of mourners gathered in the lobby of UAB Hospital for an honor walk as Kimber was taken into surgery for organ donation. Friends, family, nurses, and community members all witnessed emotional silence and paid respects from the hospital corridors.

"As soon as she turned that corner the entire hallway was crying," said Shane McCay, whose brother, Silas, was also shot but survived.

"You can tell she was really loved by the whole community," he added.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Steven Tyler Whitehead in connection to the shooting; he has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Kimber’s family said she did not know the suspect and was just trying to assist others at the time of the incident.