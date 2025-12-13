What led to Jacob Elordi’s heated exchange with a photographer in Paris? Details explored

What led to Jacob Elordi’s heated exchange with a photographer in Paris? (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Jacob Elordi, 28, had faced a tense moment with a photographer while in Paris this week. The star tried staying under the radar while traveling, yet got noticed at Gare du Nord on Wednesday, Dec. 10, dealing with the situation - footage spread fast across socials after someone posted it.

Jacob Elordi flustered during Paris photoshoot

In Paris lately, while a photoshoot, Jacob Elordi seemed uneasy after a photographer kept praising him - clearly threw him off balance. That clip spread fast online; people jumped in to back him up, highlighting his candid, unfiltered demeanor.

The photographer said (via People):

"Jacob, we love you..."

Jacob Elordi replied:

"You make it really hard for me to live."

After that, the photographer again said:

"We love you."

Jacob Elordi replied:

"I don't love you. You make it really hard for me to live."

Elordi first rose to prominence through The Kissing Booth series on Netflix, grabbing eyes worldwide and then proved his depth acting in HBO's Euphoria. Off the small screen, he stepped into big movies like Saltburn, Priscilla, and Frankenstein - this last one got him a Golden Globe nod, showing he's now a serious name in film.

Fans and followers are now turning their eyes to his upcoming role - the lead in Emerald Fennel's take on Wuthering Heights - where he'll act alongside Margot Robbie, setting him apart as a go-to name among fresh faces in today’s film world.

As of the time of publication, Jacob Elordi has not commented publicly on the exchange, and no official statement has been issued by his representatives.

