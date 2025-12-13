Unredacted photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate reportedly shows Trump standing with "adult women models"

From left, American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released many photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate on Friday, December 12. Meanwhile, The New York Post got hold of a few exclusive photos, which reportedly were of US President Donald Trump with "adult women models." While Trump's face was seemingly visible in the photos, the faces of the rest of the women had been blacked out.

This fuelled speculations that the women could be victims of the convicted sex offender. A photo seemingly captured Trump and a woman with five other women in "Hawaiian leis." The women were reportedly representing Hawaiian Tropic, an American suntan lotion brand. The Telegraph reported that it is likely that the photo was taken in 1998 when Trump and Epstein were close friends.

According to The Post, one woman in the photo called Donald Trump a "gentleman" who ensured that everybody had fun at Mar-a-Lago. The woman further told The Telegraph,

"I was 22 years old and remember him being very nice. He was very gentlemanly; that's the word to describe him."

Another photo has also surfaced, in which Donald Trump appeared to have been seated in a private jet with a blonde woman by his side. According to reports, the woman did not resemble Marla Maples or Melania Trump. A third image captured Epstein and Trump while an unidentified woman laughs at the now-US president.

Donald Trump has reacted to the recently released photos from Epstein's estate

The unredacted images have been going viral all across social media platforms. They didn't fail to grab the attention of the president of the United States as well. In his response, Donald Trump said that he had not seen those photos but pointed out that at the time almost everybody in Palm Beach had photos with Epstein.

"Well, I haven't seen it, but I mean, everybody knew this man. He was all over Palm Beach. He has photos with everybody... There are hundreds and hundreds of people that have photos with him, so that's no big [deal]. I know nothing about it," said the 79-year-old president.

According to reports by The New York Post, the House Oversight Committee received more than 75,000 images from the Epstein estate. However, the committee decided to release around 19, particularly capturing well-known faces with the convicted sex offender.

The Post reported that a lot of photos included popular names such as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Bill Gates, Steve Bannon, Bill Clinton, and Woody Allen. Apart from photos of several celebrities, an image capturing Epstein in a bubble bath was also included in the recently released documents.

One image captured Epstein with Steve Bannon; it also caught a photo of a lounging woman on Epstein's personal desk. Meanwhile, a White House spokesperson accused the committee of "selectively releasing cherry-picked photos with random redactions to try and create a false narrative." The committee first released 19 images, and then more than 70 photos were additionally released hours later.

The BBC reports clarified that these photos are not part of the "Epstein files," which are meant to be released by December 19, 2025.