Who is Rachel Scott? Terry Moran calls for WH press corps to support ABC reporter after Trump calls her "obnoxious"

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Donald Trump has recently been making headlines for making questionable remarks about reporters, who are particularly females. From calling female reporters stupid and nasty to ugly, the US President has used many such offensive remarks. His latest comment has been about Rachel Scott, a senior political correspondent for ABC News.

Scott is currently responsible for reporting on Donald Trump's second term and his administration across various programs and platforms. On December 8, Rachel asked Trump about releasing the entire clip of attacking the Venezuelan ships, which were allegedly carrying illegal drugs. This led to the president snapping at her and responding by saying,

"You are the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place."

The comment angered American journalist Terry Moran, who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to extend support to Rachel Scott. In his tweet dated December 8, Moran called Rachel a "great reporter" and urged other journalists to have each other's back.

"Rachel Scott is a great reporter and truly good person. To my friends in the press corps: Stand up for each other. "Sir, that's wrong, what you said to Rachel. She's a good person." That's all. He'll hate it, yell at you. But you will have done the decent thing, told the truth."

Rachel Scott, born in May 1993, graduated from Diamond Bar High School in the year 2011. During Barack Obama's tenure as president, Scott also became an intern as a part of the White House Internship Program. In 2015, she graduated with a bachelor's degree from the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

Her career as a journalist began in 2016 as a production associate for ABC News Live. Scott has done interviews of several leaders like Kamala Harris, Trump, and Mike Pence. In 2020, she did massive coverage of COVID-19's impact on people of color as well as protests over police brutality.

"You are an obnoxious, actually a terrible, reporter," said Donald Trump to Rachel Scott on Monday

On Monday, December 8, Donald Trump lashed out at yet another female reporter while trying to defend Pete Hegseth after the reports about the controversial boat strike. As previously mentioned, Rachel Scott asked Trump if he was up for releasing the entire video of the attack on the Venezuelan ship allegedly carrying illegal drugs.

Scott even reminded Trump that he said that the decision would be taken by Pete Hegseth. Trump immediately got infuriated and said,

"You are the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place. Let me just tell you—you are an obnoxious, actually a terrible, reporter. And it's always the same thing with you. I told you whatever Pete Hegseth wants to do is OK with me."

Scott continued her line of questioning and asked Trump if the president would order Hegseth to release the full video, which allegedly is under review currently. To this, Donald Trump again pointed out that he would be fine with whatever decision Hegseth took.

In the past few weeks, Trump has lashed out and made insulting remarks against several female reporters. He called Bloomberg's White House Correspondent Catherine Lucey "piggy" on November 14. CNN's chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins has recently been called "stupid and nasty" by Trump. The president further called The New York Times journalist Katie Rogers "ugly."

These frequent occurrences have prompted many netizens to condemn such behavior by Trump and urge other reporters to take a stand.