Former backup dancers who sued Lizzo retracts 'fat-shaming' allegations, but proceed with the lawsuit

Lizzo speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Allegations of fat-shaming against singer songwriter Lizzo have been dropped from the lawsuit filed against her by three of her former backup dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez.

Back in 2023, the three dancers had brought a lawsuit against the Love in Real Life singer, making allegations of s*xual harassment, and claiming that the Lizzo had created a hostile work environment.

Lizzo’s lawyer, Marty Singer and Melissa Y. Glass told TMZ that the fat-shaming allegations against Lizzo were groundless and that 18 witnesses made sworn statements which they submitted to the court, in which they declared the allegations to be untrue.

As per TMZ, the three dancers’ lawyer, Ronald Zambrano, referred to the dropping of the fat-shaming allegations, and said,

“We are maintaining that Judge Epstein was correct in his ruling denying Lizzo's special motion to strike the vast majority of claims they attacked, including false imprisonment and harassment. Of the couple of claims Judge Epstein did dismiss, the plaintiffs have taken a considered approach to leave that be. One would hope to see the same level of intellectual honesty and neutral assessment from the defendants, but that hasn’t been the case thus far and it’s disappointing.”

About the racial harassment, s*xual harassment and hostile work environment lawsuit filed against Lizzo

In August 2023, three dancers who were formerly associated with Lizzo filed a lawsuit containing allegations of racial harassment, s*xual harassment and hostile work environment against the singer, in addition to Shirlene Quigley the captain of Lizzo’s dance team, and Lizzo’s production company.

Amongst the allegations, the dancers claimed that Lizzo put one of them under pressure to touch an unclothed performer in a club at Amsterdam, as per NBC News.

The dancers also claimed that they were accused of drinking while on the job by Lizzo, and were forced to undergo an “excruciating” audition.

The news outlet also reported that Quigley was accused of proselytizing to dancers and performers, who were also berated by her for having premarital s*x.

The virginity of the dancers who filed the lawsuit was also allegedly discussed by Quigley on social media.

The lawsuit also alleged that while on tour, remarks “charged with racial and fat-phobic animus” were made, according to NBC News.

False imprisonment allegations were also made against Lizzo’s production company in the lawsuit which stated that one of the dancers was kept confined to a hotel room after the end of a meeting to search her phone.

Lizzo has responded on multiple occasions to the lawsuit filed against her. While appearing on Keke Palmer’s podcast, the singer said,

“These were people that I gave opportunities to. I liked them and appreciated them as dancers, respected them as dancers. But then I heard all the other things like s*xual harassment, and I was, like, They’re trying — well, I don’t know what they’re trying to do, but these are the types of things that the media can turn into something it’s not.”

In 2025, Lizzo also claimed that the lawsuit had an unprecedented impact on her behavior. While describing herself as becoming more isolated to People Magazine, she said:

“I got very paranoid and isolated. I used to walk into glam and be like, ‘Oh, let me tell you about this crazy s**t that happened last night!’ I couldn’t do that anymore…I pushed everyone away. I wasn’t even talking to my therapist. I wasn’t present. I wasn’t open. I wasn’t myself anymore.”

Another lawsuit was filed against Lizzo by stylist Asha Daniels, accusing the singer of racial and s*xual harassment in addition to creating a hostile work environment, as per BBC.

While a federal judge had ruled that Daniels cannot bring the lawsuit against Lizzo as an individual, the singer’s company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc, was identified as a defendant in the case.