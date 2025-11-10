Who is Myke Wright? Lizzo makes rare red carpet appearance alongside boyfriend

Lizzo and Myke Wright attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center (Image via Getty)

Lizzo and her boyfriend, Myke Wright, made a dazzling appearance on the red carpet of the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell.

The event, held in Los Angeles on November 8, saw Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson) shimmer in a sparkling black dress accesorized with pointed black heels and diamond jewels.

Myke complemented her look with a sleek Gucci blazer, aviator sunglasses, and black Gucci loafers.

Before going public with their romance in June 2022 at the FYC event for Lizzo's Amazon Prime Video series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Before going public with their romance in June 2022 at the FYC event for Lizzo's Amazon Prime Video series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Wright and Lizzo co-hosted MTV's music series Wonderland in 2016.

Raised in Detroit's Westside, Myke is a stand-up comedian, actor, musician, and owner of a design and innovation company.

According to VoyageLA, his journey as a stand-up comedian began in 2012 when he moved to Los Angeles, and went on to collaborate with major networks including MTV, FOX, NBC, VH1, Warner Bros, and truTV. He also appeared on Adam Devine's House Party and Laughs.

"It felt good to be a beginner again, in a new city, far from anything recognizable. There’s a lot of room for creativity, exploration and imagination," Myke told the publication in 2020.

In addition to co-founding an all-black rock band, The Grey Level, with three of his best friends, and an alternative hip hop group, Phresh Heir, Myke is also the founder of ümi, "a design and innovation company focused on improving the quality of human life through products and experience."

According to the publication, he also contributes designs to EMLE, a Detroit-based luxury clothing brand.

"My mother would always tell me 'Make Your Life More Than Just Long'. I really took that to heart. ümi is about getting all brightest minds together and forming material solutions for the problems humans face," he told the publication.

Speaking about his high school rock band, Myke said:

"We didn’t feel like our music was black or white. Our music was a mix of everything we liked and had fun sharing with people. It was authentic and people connected with it."

During the interview, Myke also spoke about his creative philosophy and personal approach to his career.

"I believe in always pushing beyond comfort zones. For that reason, many people know me to be specialized in many disciplines. Designing, music production, and acting, just to name a few. I see the connection between all of the different mediums I work in. I know that’s what sets me apart from others. I take a holistic approach. I’m proud of my TV and film appearances. Being on the jumbo-tron at Madison Square Garden was cool. It was something I wanted and I made it a reality."

According to his IMDB Page, Myke Wright's acting resume includes appearances in How to Be a Grown Up, Doubting Thomas, and Tell Me What You Know About Cyrus.

"I am very much in love with Myke": Lizzo shares insights into her relationship with Myke Wright

.@lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright are dressed to the nines and are SERVING in these recent photos 💜 pic.twitter.com/ltfq4ymIdM — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) May 1, 2023

In a December 2022 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Lizzo shared her deep love for Myke Wright.

"I am very much in love with Myke. 100 percent. There’s nobody else I’m going to be with for the rest of my life," she said.

The Juice singer previously referred to Myke as the "love of my life" and admitted that she's not a "polyamorous person," in a November 2022 interview with Vanity Fair.

"People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day. I am not a polyamorous person, I'm not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He's [Wright] the love of my life. We are life mates," she said of their relationship.

She also addressed whether she plans to marry Wright, explaining:

"Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I'd get married because that's when your finances come together."

The couple were first spotted together at Crustacean Beverly Hills in October 2021, and the About Damn Time singer later confirmed their relationship during an appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM series Radio Andy.